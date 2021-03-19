5 best Minecraft shaders for smartphones in March 2021

Minecraft shaders are a great way to spice up the game, whether it's to add some shine to creative builds or some ease to the strife of survival.

Pocket Edition can be left out of the neat mods and texture packs brought forth by the community. However, an ample amount of shaders is available to this version of Minecraft.

It can be a task to find and apply shaders to a mobile world. With all that's available, it's grueling enough to figure out what a player wants (lag-free, pretty, ray-tracing, etc.).

Top five shaders for Minecraft PE in March 2021

It can be difficult choosing from all of the different Minecraft shaders available; which is the right one? To help players determine what is best for them, here is a list of the top shaders as of March, 2021.

#5 - OSBES Apollyon Edition by ApollyonDev

The creator intended to deliver a comforting shader, which they succeeded in.

This calming shader with soft, warm light is sure to make any Minecraft player feel more secure and relaxed in their surroundings. It is an absolute must for PE players who seek out a beautiful and gentle shader.

#4 - Haptic Shader (Adventurers Update!) by BlueLight Creatives Studio

This shader makes the most of color and illumination. Not only is it beautiful, but it can work on slow devices, as it provides many settings for a Minecraft player to choose from.

Image via MCPEDL

Since it was designed on a mobile device, the studio that produced this shader ensured that the shader was lag-free. There are also animations for blocks like grass and leaves.

#3 - Fishy's Wonderful Shader by MX Fishy.

An elegant shader that makes excellent use of color is Fishy's Wonderful Shader.

This Minecraft PE shader also works with illumination in a way that is visually appealing to the player.

The evening radiates a warm feeling under the horizon's glow, and the Nether resembles the sparkle of a ruby. During the day in the overworld, the water sparkles like diamonds. It's a beautiful shader and should be used to its full potential.

#2 - IVG Shader (v0.5) by PXD

This shader was made with the intent to improve vanilla graphics in Minecraft. It has a more neutral, rusty tone to its palette, which makes it wonderfully niche.

Image via MCPEDL

The water and leaves have an interesting texture and color, building a certain mood during playtime.

#1 - VExZE Shaders V2 by Hyrazero

This shader is a product of Hyrazero and KK3310 collaborating. Both are experienced with Minecraft shaders and, therefore, have produced another beautiful addition.

The graphics are immaculate and follow the environment's mood, which is a very nice perk.

This shader runs smoothly, with little to no lag, meaning that players can comfortably enjoy Minecraft in both survival and creative modes free of worry.

Overview

Gamers can download all of these Minecraft shaders at mcpedl.com for no cost. To find more shaders that don't lag, they can read here.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.