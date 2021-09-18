5 best Minecraft structures for beginners

Minecraft has over 20 unique types of structures found in all biomes. Structures are usually themed around the biome or dimensions in which they generate.

Most structures contain loot chests with valuable items like armor, iron, gold, diamonds, emeralds, enchanted books, music discs, and so on. Finding certain structures early in the game can provide players with many useful items.

A few structures do not contain loot chests or have useless loot like pillager outposts, swamp huts, etc. Instead of something useful, players will be greeted with dangerous, hostile mobs. This article showcases some of the best structures for beginners in Minecraft.

Best Minecraft structures for beginners

5) Shipwreck

Shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

If a player spawns near the ocean, they should definitely go for underwater exploration to discover shipwrecks. These structures can contain two or three chests, depending on their size.

A shipwreck can have a supply chest, treasure chest, and map chest. By looting a treasure chest, players can get diamonds, iron, emeralds, whereas a map chest can contain a buried treasure map.

Players can follow the treasure map to discover a buried treasure chest containing valuable items like diamonds, iron ingots, emeralds, or even a heart of the sea.

4) Dungeons

Dungeons are rare underground structures with either a zombie, spider, or skeleton spawner at the center. Players can use these spawners to create a simple and easy XP farm.

Players can also find one or two chests in dungeons. These chests may contain golden apples, saddles, music discs, horse armor, enchanted golden apple, and more.

3) Desert temple

Desert temple (Image via Minecraft)

Players who spawn in a desert biome have a good chance to find a desert temple. Underneath a desert temple, players can discover four loot chests. But one must be careful, as there will be a TNT trap beneath these chests.

Players can safely mine down and break the pressure plate to destroy the trap. After that, players can loot the four chests that may contain diamonds, enchanted books, golden apple, enchanted golden apple, and more.

2) Mineshaft

Mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

Mineshafts are underground structures with spider spawners and minecarts which can contain chests. While mining for resources, players will most likely come across a mineshaft. These structures can cover long distances and may expose valuable ores like diamonds and gold.

Players can explore a mineshaft to get many types of resources. Players can also find a spider spawner and use it for farming spider eyes.

1) Villages

Villages are arguably the best structure a new player can find in Minecraft. Players can use villages as a starter base to survive their initial days. Iron golems in the villages will protect players from hostile mobs.

Villages are also filled with hay bales which can be turned into bread. Players can also trade with villages and loot their chests to get armor, food, iron ingots, emeralds, etc.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

