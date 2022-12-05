5 best Minecraft texture packs for ores

When a Minecraft player is exploring an underground cave, it can sometimes be tricky to spot certain ores. While some give off a certain amount of light to reveal their presence, many other ores can be missed entirely unless you're close to them. Fortunately, certain texture packs can be downloaded to help with this issue.

With so many texture packs available through a litany of sites, it can be tricky to get exactly the right option to find ores. Some of the most popular packs are excellent for highlighting or making ore blocks more noticeable through different means.

There are too many packs to list in their entirety, but Minecraft players should be in a good spot if they start with the packs given below.

Awesome texture packs to help Minecraft players find ore

1) New Glowing Ores

Illuminated gold ore thanks to New Glowing Ores in Minecraft (Image via GridExpert/CurseForge)

One of the biggest obstacles to finding ore in Minecraft is the light level. While players can illuminate an area immediately around them, there are often hidden ores that obscure themselves in dark corners. The New Glowing Ores pack essentially puts all of that to rest by making the block borders and ore textures of all ore blocks incredibly bright and vibrant.

Even blocks such as raw ore and ancient debris are illuminated in the border version of the resource pack, making it an excellent way to find ores all around.

2) Classic Emissive Ores

Emissive Ores is an excellent pack for spotting ores from a distance (Image via vtuberKingswords/CurseForge)

Emissive Ores is one of the oldest texture packs to find ores, but it's still being updated for the current version of Minecraft. Furthermore, a recent rework has seen the ores increase in their glow radius, making them easier to spot at a distance.

However, it's important to note that this pack does require Optifine to operate, so it may not be ideal for machines that have trouble running the popular shader mod. If their system is unable to handle it, players may experience frame drops or stuttering.

3) Fantasy Ores

Fantasy Ores change the structure of ore blocks to make them more visible (Image via cesar_zorak/CurseForge)

While Fantasy Ores isn't a Minecraft texture pack that will necessarily light up ores, it makes them noticeable in a fairly substantial way. Specifically, this pack creates new 3D models that feature large chunks of ore jutting from the block they rest within. This makes the ores much more visible, even at a distance, as the chunks of ore are essentially sticking out in a far more pronounced manner.

Additionally, this pack is friendly for lower-end machines and shouldn't lead to any significant FPS drops. Furthermore, it doesn't rely on any shaders or other similar software.

4) XRay Ultimate

While X-ray mods and resource packs are frowned upon by some Minecraft players, they're still an extreneky viable way to easily and effectively find ores. XRay Ultimate does require the use of either the Optifine or NightVision shaders, but it shouldn't create too many FPS issues since it essentially removes the textures of most standard blocks.

With this pack installed, you'll still make contact with most blocks, but you'll be able to see through them and find a direct mining path to the ores you need.

5) Visible Ores

Glowing blue diamond ore blocks thanks to Visible Ores (Image via Techy69/CurseForge)

While this texture pack does rely on shaders in Minecraft, players have a wide selection of shaders to pick from. This means that players can use the best shaders to fit their quality and performance standards, and Visible Ores will do the rest. This pack creates a visible glow on ore blocks as well as their borders, ensuring that they can be seen from a distance.

The glow for this particular Minecraft texture pack is also quite pleasant, opening up decoration options if you decide to add ore blocks to your builds.

