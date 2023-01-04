5 best Minecraft tips and tricks for saving time

Minecraft is a fantastic sandbox game where players can completely immerse themselves and create almost anything they want. However, some activities in the game take a long time and can also be boring to execute after a while. While most will gradually take less time as players learn how to master the game, some can be learned quickly to save time.

Over the years, players have discovered several methods to save time and focus on other aspects of the game. These practices can be utterly alien to beginners as they will learn some by playing the game and get to know others by interacting with the community.

Inventory shortcuts and four other valuable tips and tricks for Minecraft to save time

1) Creating farms

Farms can be created to yield loads of items without manually working for them in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/Upstairs-King-5425)

Farms are contraptions that players can create with redstone and other blocks to automate a process through which items can be yielded much more efficiently. Farms are famous in the community as almost every single item can be easily obtained without much work. Hence, if players have time and dedication, they can create different farms to save time later.

2) Storage Organization

Players must always organize their items to save time and access everything more quickly in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/TonyManOfSteele)

After players pour enough hours into the game, they will be left with massive items in their chests. If they are not careful and organized from the beginning, finding an item will feel like finding a needle in a haystack. Hence, they should always organize their items and create a well-organized storage system to quickly save time and access items.

3) Inventory shortcuts

Players can easily manage inventory by using some nifty shortcuts specifically to transfer items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When gamers start playing the sandbox title, they will be pretty slow in managing their inventory and chest spaces. This is because items need to be picked and dropped manually with mouse clicks. However, learning about specific inventory shortcuts will ease their lives in the game and save a lot of time. One of the shortcuts is pressing the shift key to move items across inventories quickly. There are many other shortcuts to explore and learn.

4) Time-saving enchantments

Enchantments like efficiency and fortune can help save time while mining in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Several enchantments in the game unleash the full potential of tools, armor, and weapons. Some of them can even help players save time. Enchantments like efficiency or fortune allow players to mine blocks faster and yield more valuable items from each block, respectively. This will make mining much easier and faster.

Moreover, the unbreaking enchantment will prevent gears from breaking early, saving players some time that goes into crafting new gear.

5) Using Nether to cover long distances in Overworld

Use the Nether roof to create a portal network for traveling long distances in the Overworld in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Most beginners might not know this, but they can travel through the Nether in order to cover great distances back in the Overworld. When a player walks one block in the Nether, it is equivalent to eight blocks in the Overworld. Hence, they can create travel from portal to portal to travel massive distances in the Overworld. It will save a lot of time compared to traveling in the Overworld.

