5 best Minecraft tower defense maps in the 1.18 update

Minecraft is a game that people have often modded in order to engage in all kinds of amazing and incredible things. Among these amazing and incredible things are tower defense maps. These maps have taken advantage of the mechanics of the game to add tower defense elements to it.

This means that players will need to place towers to stop waves of enemies from reaching a designated area that needs to be protected. Simple in their concept and capable of offering a pretty enjoyable time, the best tower defense maps for Minecraft are given below.

Minecraft players need to try these tower defense maps pronto

5) Tower Defense - Nether [Playable]

The map for Nether Tower Defense (Image via Minecraft)

This one features a relatively small map. It offers a basic pathway that players must defend from enemies by using towers. This is also a server-based tower defense map, meaning players don't have to do any downloading themselves.

What sets this map apart from others is the Nether-inspired design aesthetic that features glowstone, nether bricks, and quartz. There is also bone and soul sand, all of which add to the feeling that the player is fighting for their life in an inhospitable environment against all odds.

4) Insomnia Tower Defense

The first level of Insomnia Tower Defense (Image via Minecraft)

Insomnia is a smaller-scale tower defense, which is a nice breath of fresh air compared to the massive builds that some people add to their tower defense. The maps are small and adorably designed with wool walls reminiscent of the original Mario Bros.

The mobs used here are all of the game's base mobs, so there is nothing new the player will need to learn or get used to.

3) VSTowerDefense Remake

An aerial view of the map's main location (Image via Minecraft)

This tower defense is an interesting twist on the traditional tower defense experience. Instead of focusing entirely on defending a set area, either alone or as a team, players are split between protecting their base while attempting to destroy the bases of other players with minions of their own.

2) Yeggs Tower Defense

One of the maps from Yeggs Tower Defense (Image via Minecraft)

Yeggs Tower Defense is a tower defense map from late 2020; however, it still holds up. The builds featured in this map are incredible, twisting and turning sky islands with massive and gorgeous builds that the player must keep safe from the waves of hostile mobs coming to attack.

The only thing this map is lacking is custom hostile mobs for the towers to defend against. Instead, the map uses an almost Bloons-like approach, with minecarts being the main antagonist.

1) Protectors of Myrunir

The starting screen for the Protectors of Myrunir map (Image via Minecraft)

This tower defense map is one of the newest, having first been uploaded in January of 2022 and updated as recently as May 5. However, despite its relative youth, it has skyrocketed to the top of the charts on many of the largest map websites.

This one features a beautifully-built main castle that players need to defend with RPG-like abilities, custom towers, and NPCs against ever-increasing waves of custom enemies. The main draw of this tower defense map is the abilities the player has access to in order to help their towers keep the enemies at bay.

And for extra convenience, nothing additional is required to download, as all dependencies are automatically downloaded when the world is loaded.

