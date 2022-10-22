5 best Minecraft treehouse blueprints in 2022

Minecraft is a game that never gets old, and there are many reasons for that. One of them is the fact that you can build almost anything: homes, castles, and even cities. But what about treehouses? Treehouses are easily one of the most popular things players love to build.

Tons of building servers and YouTube tutorials are available for players that show off a ton of unique and interesting builds. Here's a list that has been compiled of the best Minecraft treehouse blueprints of 2022 so that you can make your dreams of constructing a treehouse come true.

Coolest treehouses to build in Minecraft

5) Simple Artsy Treehouse

This Simple Artsy Treehouse tutorial was made by Minecraft YouTuber Typface. This is a fantastic build for any Minecraft survival server. The first thing you for this structure is some trees. There are tons of them all over the in-game world, and you can easily build your own trees if necessary. You can also do so in caves or underground areas, which can make for a very unique place for a treehouse.

For the most part, this is a simple project that can be completed in about a day. You need to have at least some experience with using wood and building things. All you need for this blueprint is to gather a good number of planks and logs from trees around the area, which should be easy to do without having to stray far from your build.

4) Large Cute Treehouse

This Cute Treehouse is a simple but visually appealing treehouse made by the YouTuber Mia Bloom. The build was created with two separate structures. It also has a ladder and balcony, as well as a door at the bottom of the tree. For those who like more vanilla Minecraft structures, this will be an easy blueprint to follow.

In this fantastic build, the door leads to a ladder that goes up to your balcony, and you can make this view the most beautiful of landscapes. It's a truly majestic build that almost makes you feel like you're in a fairytale.

3) Modern Treehouse

This Modern Treehouse is an awesome one to build in Minecraft. This tutorial was made by the YouTuber 6tenstudio. The treehouse is modern, stylish, and has some great features. But due to it being made mostly from quartz, it's not optimal to be built in anything other than creative mode.

This Modern Treehouse features an easy entrance at the bottom of the tree with an elevator to bring you up to the top.

2) Aesthetic Multi-story Treehouse

Up next is this Aesthetic Multi-story Treehouse made by the YouTuber DiddiHD. It has a lot of space and makes good use of the tree it’s built on. The design can be changed in many different ways so you can build it exactly how you want to and make it whatever size or shape you desire.

This treehouse is perfect for anyone looking to erect a multi-level structure. Although it is one of the more complicated blueprints on this list, it looks good.

1) 2-Story Survival Treehouse

Coming up first on the list is an amazing 2-Story Survival Treehouse with a tutorial made by the Minecraft YouTuber Don4lex. This one is a great build for beginners and intermediate players. It looks as if a normal house was simply built around a tree.

There can be several small rooms made inside this house that can be used for storage, decoration, living, or really whatever you want. Finally, there's a small balcony outside the residence where you can sit and admire your handiwork and the view around you.

