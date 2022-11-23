5 best Minecraft treehouse designs to build in November 2022

For many players, Minecraft is more than just a game. It's a way to express themselves and their creativity. One of the best ways to do that is to build your own treehouse! Treehouses are cool because they allow you to get into the trees and explore your world in new ways.

Over the years, treehouses have become a particular style of home design that Minecraft players have cherished. People often build designs like this in building servers where you can easily show them off. This article will look at five of the best treehouse designs of November 2022 for those looking to build one in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Treehouses can be amazing builds in Minecraft

5) Easy Treehouse

If you're looking for a beginner-friendly tree house, this design is perfect. Start by building a wooden bottom entrance, then add in a wooden platform above. You can make the platform any size that you want. I recommend making it big enough to fit all of your furniture.

Once your platform is built, add in some windows and doors so that you can have both light coming in and air circulating through the gaps between the wood planks. Finally, build yourself a way leading up to the door and finish with a roofing material of your choice (recommendation: use leaves).

Once it's finished, add on more details like fences with trees attached to them or signs hanging around outside. This tutorial was made by the YouTuber Lex The Builder.

4) Simple Treehouse

The Simple Treehouse is the simplest of tree houses. It’s made out of pretty much only wood, so gotta be careful when using flint and steel. The window lets in a little bit of light so you can see what’s going on outside the house without having to get your face squished against glass like some sort of creepy bug. You can also look down at people from up there if you feel like it.

This was built by the Minecraft YouTuber Goldrobin. They add a lot of small details that add to the aesthetic of the build. There is a bed inside so that when night falls, there is somewhere to sleep.

3) Ultimate Survival Treehouse

This treehouse is perfect for survival mode players. You can have a trapdoor and ladder, as well as a lot of storage space. It even has a door to keep out mobs. On top of all that, it looks great with its leaf-covered roof and wood plank flooring.

This build was made by the YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft. This build is great for survival as it offers an easy way to escape mobs at night being high up, but also allows easy access to the ground with a nice elevator made using water.

2) Unique Treehouse

This is a great build for the autumn season, the time of year when all of the fallen leaves on your lawn are starting to turn brown and crunchy. The end of autumn means that it's time to take down your treehouse before the squirrels get in and make nests for their babies.

It's a very simple idea: start with a base made out of wood planks (or whatever kind of wood you want). To look like a tree base, and build yourself an adorable little treehouse on top. This was made by the fantastic Minecraft YouTuber Spudetti.

1) Fairycore Treehouse

The Fairycore Treehouse is a great choice if you're looking to build a home that's built for fairies. While the tree itself is majestic and small, the design of this particular treehouse makes it seem like it was carved out of nature itself.

The vines and leaves that cover the walls make the building look more like a cave than anything else, but they also add a sense of warmth to an otherwise coldly made structure. This can be useful if you're planning on using your treehouse as a base for exploring the forest around it—or maybe even just want somewhere cozy to call home.

You'll need some stone on hand before starting construction on this one though because there's no way around that one minor inconvenience. This is truly an incredible build made by the Minecraft YouTuber goddessofcrows.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes