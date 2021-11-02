5 best Minecraft underground designs for beginners (November 2021)

Minecraft is a game based around three mechanics: exploration, combat, and building. Every single one of these mechanics can be utilized in a unique way. Building and crafting are two of the most engaging and fun activities a player can carry out in Minecraft, giving them a chance to showcase their creativity.

Building underground structures in Minecraft is one of the most fascinating past times of Minecraft players. There are many ways to build an underground structure or base ranging from complex to simple builds.

Top 5 underground designs for Minecraft beginners in November 2021

5) The 4-way intersection build (Design by Folli on YouTube)

This build is good for beginners and early game players. It involves four staircases leading into a small core. The base is mostly made of wood and stone, with trap doors being used as window bars and glowstone being used as light sources for the stairways. The base will be made into a six-block deep hole with a 10x8 layout.

4) Low-key underground starter base (Design by SheepGG on YouTube)

This simple underground base is perfect for a beginner. Although it is small in size, it can accommodate everything necessary for survival mode like beds, all work benches, and other items like armor stands. The base is partially hidden as the ceiling is quite low to look at from the outside. Also, the only entrance to the base is a stairway which is almost entirely hidden behind trapdoors.

3) Simple medium-sized underground base (Design by Spoudetti on YouTube)

This base is divided into 5 parts: a crafting area, a smelting area, an enchanting area, a bedroom and a portal/storage room. It makes great use of stairs as arches, and planks for a cross-like ceiling design. This build is easy to understand for beginners, while being a stylish option.

2) Simple 5x5 underground survival base (Designed by LennyRandom on YouTube)

This 5x5 base serves as a great starting point for beginners. It requires a smaller amount of materials, and is easy to build with early game resources. The only entrance is accessible by ladders, and there is enough space for a crafting table, a bed and furnaces.

1) Simple underground base inside a mountain

This tiny build can be used if a player wants to build into a mountain and would like their Minecraft base to emulate an underground dungeon. It is one of the simplest underground builds available, and can be accomplished on the player’s first day and night.

Underground bases are one of the most fascinating aspects of base building in Minecraft. They can be used to make hidden bases and other unique builds, and are much more fortified than a surface base.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi