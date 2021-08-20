5 best Minecraft videos by Silver

Silver, formally known as SpeedSilver, is an English YouTuber who is very well known for his Minecraft content.

He originally joined YouTube in 2017, under the name SpeedSilver, where he posted Hypixel Ultra Hardcore videos. However, in 2020, he created a different channel, Silver, which is his current YouTube channel.

While Silver does not have a schedule for uploading his videos, that does not mean he's not popular. He was able to gain over 200,000 subscribers in 3 months, which is a major achievement. He now has roughly 1.23 million subscribers.

He uploads challenge videos, as well as videos showcasing mods. For those who are interested in seeing Silver's very interesting (and very funny) videos, 5 of them are detailed below, and are ranked by popularity.

Minecraft Videos by Silver

5) Minecraft, But You Can Combine Multi Tools...

For players looking for mods in Minecraft that add extra tools and crazy enchantments, this video is ideal.

Silver plays Minecraft where he can combine items, such as a sword and a pickaxe. However, he can go even farther than that, and create a massive multi-tool, and each multi-tool comes with its own special ability.

This video has 3.9 million views and 102k likes.

4) Minecraft, But Chests Give OP Items...

Chests are a common item that can be found throughout Minecraft, especially in places such as villages, shipwrecks and temples. In this video, Silver coded it so that in every single chest there are overpowered items. Meaning, he could open a chest and get an elytra, or tons of diamonds.

This is a very interesting video, as it proves how useless some of the vanilla chests really are.

This video has 4.5 million views and 153k likes.

3) Minecraft, But Crafts Are Random...

As Minecraft players know, crafting items is a necessity for the players survival and overall success. However, Silver makes it so that crafting recipes result in something random. Meaning, he can collect birch wood, but when he attempts to make it into blanks, he gets a boat.

While this mod does have it's advantages, it can also be very detrimental.

This video has 5.3 million views and 164k likes.

2) Minecraft But Every Mob Is Hostile With Knockback 1,000...

In this video, Silver makes it so that every mob is equipped with Knockback 1,000, and will be aggressive towards him, even if they are not hostile mobs. His goal is to beat Minecraft while every mob is after him.

While the challenge itself is hard, the result of mobs hitting him with 1,000 knockback is quite hilarious.

This video has 5.5 million views and 159k likes.

1) I Survived 100 Days as a SHAPESHIFTER in Minecraft...

Silver challenges himself in this video by adding both vanilla and modded mobs into Minecraft that he will be able to shapeshift into. However, there is a twist.

He will shapeshift into a random mob everyday, and he must defeat 3 bosses in order to obtain the wand that will allow him to shapeshift to whatever mob he wants. Will he be able to obtain the shapeshifting wand?

This video has 7.9 million views and 213k likes.

Also read: Top 5 Minecraft YouTubers in 2021

Edited by R. Elahi