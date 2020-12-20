5 best Minecraft world records in 2020

In the world of Minecraft speedrunning, there have been many impressive world record times earned in 2020.

Like American football, speedrunning can be a game of inches at times. A few seconds or even milliseconds can mean the difference between a world record, a high placement, or even finishing the game at all.

It takes time, dedication, skill, and, frankly, a great deal of luck to be successful at speedrunning Minecraft. The Random Seed category, for example, sees runners needing to play exceptionally well and relying on getting lucky blaze rod drops, piglin trades, and a convenient End Portal.

Having a world record is a massive accomplishment, and holding on to one for a set period is another feat unto itself.

This article lists five of the top world records currently held for Minecraft this year.

Most prominent Minecraft WR's in 2020

#5 - Illumina - Java Any% Glitchless - Random Seed, Pre 1.9

Illumina has held the world record in this category for about ten months, which is the majority of this full year. Having such a great accomplishment that has been able to survive that long without being beaten is worthy of recognition.

#4 - Danny15 - Bedrock Any% Glitchless - Set Seed, PC

In this category, Minecraft players are allowed to select the seed they want to use to beat the game. This means they can practice the same run over and over again. Perfecting every single movement and action taken is what is crucial here for success.

Runners know the map and the terrain, so each second of the run can be perfected and optimized.

Danny15 was only 34 milliseconds faster than ElTraego in second place, but that is what makes the difference between a world record and a top placement.

#3 - MA21 - Bedrock Any% Glitchless - Random Seed, PC

MA21 was able to beat Minecraft Bedrock Edition in 19 minutes and seven seconds. When MA21 published this run to the leaderboards, he beat TheeSizzler's once world record time by 35 seconds.

A competitor has completed a run within one second of MA21's, but he couldn't quite take the world record away.

#2 - MinecrAvenger - Java Any% Glitchless - Set Seed

Like the equivariant category in Bedrock Edition, Minecraft players can pick the seed they want to use to beat the game. At the end of the day, the runs in this category come down to executing perfect precision in gameplay.

Every move and action taken by the runner needs to be spot on, as they already know the route and where structures are in-game.

MinecrAvenger was only a few seconds faster than the next person on the leaderboard, which shows how tight and competitive these runs can be.

#1 - Couriway's Sub15 - Java Any% Glitchless - Random Seed

Couriway run is one of the pinnacles of Minecraft's speedrunning achievements, shattering the sub-15 minute barrier. He performed this speedrun exceptionally well and was honestly incredibly lucky with the things that were outside of his control.

A full article laying out the details of this impressive run and accomplishment can be found here.

