5 best farming seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition

Farming is an important yet often overlooked aspect of Minecraft, but there are quite a few seeds that make it a lot easier.

Farming is yet another awesome way for players to gather food and experience in Minecraft. It is also essential when players begin to brew potions, as a lot of ingredients are crops. Many different plants and crops can be farmed in the game, such as wheat, pumpkins, melons, and sugarcane.

Each crop has tons of uses. For example, sugarcane can be made into paper, needed to make an enchantment table. Players often do not think much about farming, but it is a necessity while playing Minecraft survival.

Five most useful farming seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition

#5 - Que hay

The Que hay seed spawns Minecraft players right next to a large plains biome, filled with tons of tall grass. Tall grass can be broken to drop seeds, which later can be planted to grow hay.

There are also many bodies of water and trees surrounding the plains, all of which are needed to start a farm. This is an excellent seed for players who want to create a farm from scratch, and there is enough room to do so.

As a bonus, a ravine can also be found near spawn.

#4 - -1813740965

This seed spawns players on the coast of a river, and right behind them will be a village. It has tons of materials that can be used to start a farm. They even have their own farms started, which players can expand upon. The wheat can be broken to gain more seeds, while beets can also be broken to get more beetroot seeds.

There is a lot of water surrounding the farm, and even some sugarcane growing near the village. This Minecraft seed has a lot of potential for players who want to farm.

#3 - 1204739880

Players will spawn facing an abandoned village in a savanna biome. Savanna biomes grow lots of tall grass, so gamers can break the grass to get lots of seeds. The village also has lots of materials that are essential for a Minecraft farm. The desert in the next biome over has lots of cacti, which are great crops to grow.

In the village, players will find melons, various crops growing, cattle, wood, hay bales, and more. Adding to the seed's excitement, there is a desert temple beside the village.

The loot inside the temple includes lots of horse armor, an enchanted golden apple, an enchanted book with Respiration II, a regular golden apple, and lots of bones. Bones are great for farming because players can make bonemeal, which helps crops grow a lot faster. This seed is perfect for any player's next Minecraft survival world.

#2 - 50975

In this Minecraft seed, players quite literally spawn in a village, right on the roof of a house. This village is extensive and has quite a bit of resources, which are very useful while farming.

First off, the village has a farm itself, which can be mined to get lots of seeds. The farm has carrots and wheat, both of which are great crops to grow. There is also water flowing in the middle of the village with sugarcane growing on the coast, hay bales, cattle, and more. There are three farms in this village, each growing beetroots, wheat, and carrots.

#1 - camero

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a double village, which is pretty rare to find. A double village is, as described, two settlements next to each other, making one giant community.

Due to how large this village is, many different farms are found among the houses and buildings. In this village, players can find carrots, cacti, hay bales, potatoes, cattle, and lots of cats. Additionally, there is a desert temple nearby.

A beautiful mesa biome can be found next to the village.

