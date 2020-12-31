5 best Minecraft world seeds that were created in 2020

Seeds in Minecraft are a perfect way for players to decide exactly what they want their next survival world to look like.

Minecraft seeds are defined as strings of letters or numbers that determine exactly which world will spawn.

There are millions of different seeds out there, so there is always a seed that will have what each player is looking for. Some seeds generate beautiful landscapes while others have an abundance of naturally generated structures.

However, some seeds only work for certain versions, so it is important to note that each seed in this article has been tested on Minecraft version 1.16. On that note, let us have a look at the five best Minecraft seeds made in 2020.

5 best Minecraft seeds made in 2020

#5 - -2592242360827338447

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft seed truly has it all. Right next to spawn, players will find a large village packed with useful resources. In the village, a ravine can be found split through the ground. Inside the ravine, there are tons of iron and coal ore to be mined.

Moreover, the backdrop is beautiful. On one side of the village, a colourful badlands mesa biome can be seen. On the other side, rolling mountains with snowy peaks fill the sky.

#4 - -8993723640229201049

Image via Minecraft

This rare Minecraft seed features two woodland mansions right next to each other, with a village in the middle. A witch hut can also be found not too far away.

This seed is the perfect opportunity for players to gather tons of resources right off of spawn.

However, it must be kept in mind that one of the woodland mansions has a lava pool next to it, so it will start burning down. Players should be sure to explore the mansions as soon as possible.

#3 - 2332439756294123069

Image via Minecraft

This unique seed is truly like none other. Players will spawn on a sprawling mushroom island, but there is something different about this island.

The island is very long and skinny, which is something we do not see very often. On the edge of the opposite side of the island, a ruined portal can be found.

#2 - 9058136630944956755

Image via Minecraft

This unique seed is perfect for players who can't decide which biome they want to build their base in because there are tons of biomes right off of spawn.

Players will find a dark forest, badlands, plains, birch forest and swamp biome within walking distance of the spawn.

#1 - 8396563999314358008

Image via Minecraft

This interesting seed has many different things right off of spawn. A village can be found nestled between mountains and a ruined portal in walking distance is also there. The mountains in this seed are very unique, as there are many floating islands and plateaus.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many seeds available, it is an individual's choice to select one according to their preference.