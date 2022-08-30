5 best Minecraft YouTuber skins for beginners in 2022

Minecraft's popularity has led to the emergence of a huge number of content creators. YouTubers are considered the largest contingent of these creators, and the game as a whole has amassed over one trillion views on the platform.

It's no surprise that there are so many popular content creators on YouTube, and some of them use very distinctive in-game skins.

It may not be a bad idea for players who are new to the game to use one of these content creators' skins.

Fortunately, YouTuber-friendly skins are widespread online, and players can find several of them through the game's most well-reputed skin sites.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

PewDiePie, Dream HD, and 3 other great YouTuber skins for new Minecraft players to use

1) Bajan Canadian

Bajan Canadian is something of a blast from the past (Image via MinecraftSkins.net)

While newer players may not be familiar with him, Mitch Hughes, aka Bajan Canadian, is a popular name in the content creator community. He often appeared in videos with popular personalities like JeromeASF and TheNoochM and was well-known for his Survival Games videos.

While he previously spent some time away from YouTube, Bajan has since returned and has focused on Pixelmon content as well as Hunger Games videos.

Donning this Bajan Canadian skin may impress community fans who have been around for a considerable amount of time.

2) PewDiePie

This skin's likeness to PewDiePie is unmistakable (Image via TinyKender/MinecraftSkins.net)

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, isn't exclusively known as a Minecraft YouTuber but has made forays into the game in recent years. He has one of the most subscribed commentary and gaming channels of all time. Countless players flock to his channel to watch him play various games.

This skin by TinyKender is particularly well-detailed in PewDiePie's likeness and does an excellent job of capturing his in-game appearance.

3) DanTDM

DanTDM has remained one of the most popular YouTubers (Image via MinecraftSkins.net)

Hailing from the United Kingdom, Daniel Robert Middleton, aka DanTDM, is a well-established YouTuber who has won several Kids' Choice Awards and a few Guinness World Records.

He is also known to release music on occasion and even has a graphic novel to his name. His channel has remained incredibly popular throughout the tenure of the world's most popular sandbox game.

His goggled skin is lovingly remade here and should be instantly recognizable even at a distance.

4) Dream HD

This skin isn't a carbon copy of Dream's but looks fantastic nonetheless (Image via Wizard74/MinecraftSkins.net)

Dream is one of the fastest-growing YouTubers in the history of Mojang's sandbox sensation, and he covers nearly every facet of the game.

One of the most notable aspects about the content creator is his mask. He is yet to disclose his identity and often teases his fans with future face reveals.

His Dream SMP survival server is also one of the most well-documented in history, with countless fans watching the exploits of its members. This particular skin uses his likeness, sporting his green hoodie and mask.

5) Shaded Technoblade

The late Technoblade's skin has been remade by a dedicated fan (Image via Dr_Donuts/MinecraftSkins.net)

A beloved and respected content creator, Technoblade was one of the biggest fixtures in the Minecraft community for years. His videos drew in countless viewers and fans, and he covered nearly every aspect of the game during his long tenure.

Sadly, Technoblade passed away from metastatic sarcoma, a form of cancer, in June of this year. The outporing of memorials and dedications has been a testament to his eternal popularity.

This particular skin takes Technoblade's original "king pig" skin and gives it a considerably detailed and shaded makeover.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh