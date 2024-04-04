5 best mini-games on Minecraft Marketplace

Minecraft offers limitless possibilities. The sandbox nature of the game allows one to do anything they want. Some players have created fantastic worlds, while others have come up with a fully functional Minesweeper game within Minecraft. While a complicated structure is one thing, there are several other ways of playing the game. Mini-games brilliantly use some aspects of Minecraft and expand upon them, sometimes offering players a completely new experience.

In this article, we list the five best mini-games that are available on Marketplace. They are challenging and fun and test the player’s understanding and mastery of the core games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Mini-games in Minecraft

The Walls mini-game in Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Minecraft Marketplace)

We have selected the five best mini-games in Minecraft based on different factors, including mechanisms in the game that require effort to master. For example, combat and parkour are two mechanics that help a player improve in the game. With that said, let’s get started with the list.

1) One Block Bed Wars

One Block Bed Wars mini-game in Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Minecraft Marketplace)

Starting off the list with one of the most challenging mini-games that combines the difficulty of parkour and combat. One Block Bedwars is exactly what it sounds like; it is a combination of Bed Wars, one of the most popular mini-games in Minecraft, and One Block, a mini-game that requires a lot of creativity.

The combination of Bed Wars and One Block is an interesting one, making this game worth a try. One Block Bedwars is available on the Marketplace for 310 Minecoins.

2) Mob vs Mob

Mob vs Mob mini-game in Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Minecraft Marketplace)

Minecraft has many mobs. Cows and sheep don't do anything to the player while other mobs like the breeze are dangerous. But one thing players rarely get to see is these mobs fighting each other. Ever wondered who would win if five iron golems fought fifty silverfish? Well, the Mob vs Mob mini-game is a battle simulator that pitches different mobs against each other and it's a sight to see.

3) Biomes Parkour

Biomes Parkour mini-game in Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Minecraft Marketplace)

Biomes Parkour is the perfect mini-game for players trying to work on their parkour skills. This mini-game presents large spiral structures that the players need to climb. However doing so is not easy, and since this game supports multiplayer, players can also compete with their friends.

The spiral structure makes parkour even more challenging and as the entire thing is suspended in the air, one small mistake can lead to the player losing it all. One is recommended to practice in a normal world first.

4) Walls

Walls mini-game in Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Minecraft Marketplace)

Walls is a very interesting mini-game that tests the players’ combat abilities but with a twist. Instead of being a straight-up PvP mini-game, this game puts players inside a wall. There’s a two-minute timer that allows players to gather important resources, including the best items to use in a PvP match, before the wall drops.

This is when all the players face each other and the last player one wins. This adds a great twist to the already interesting PvP game mode.

5) TractorCraft: Secrets of Soil

TractorCraft mini-game in Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Minecraft Marketplace)

Ending the list is a calming and fun mini-game for players who want to relax and just farm. TractorCraft: Secrets of Soil is a great mini-game that adds different farming tools and items to Minecraft for players who like to farm. The game is sponsored by the popular tractor maker John Deere and hence, it is free to play. Players can get this mini-game on Minecraft Marketplace.