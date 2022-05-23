5 best mob farms to make before Minecraft 1.19 update

With the announcement of the first pre-release for The Wild Update, Minecraft 1.19 update is on the horizon and is anticipated to release pretty. In the coming weeks, Mojang is expected to release the launch date for The Wild Update.

Every update adds new mobs, blocks, and items to the game, and The Wild Update is no exception. While the 1.19 update failed to meet the expectations of some players, it still has lots of new features. Fortunately, players don't need to create a new world to enjoy the new features.

Players can upgrade their worlds from version 1.18 to 1.19 as soon as the update is released. This article lets players learn about some animal farms they might want to build before The Wild Update drops.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Animals farms to build before Minecraft The Wild Update releases

5) Classic mob tower farm

Many game updates can lead to farms not functioning correctly, causing them to break. However, the classic mob tower farm has stood the test of time and still works flawlessly.

In The Wild Update, players will find a block called sculk catalyst, which generates sculk blocks when mobs are killed near it.

Players can create a classic mob tower farm to get a steady flow of mobs dropping on sculk catalyst blocks. These mobs can then be killed to produce sculk blocks.

4) Witch farms

In Minecraft, witches are famous for the vast array of items they can drop upon getting killed. Players can obtain items related to brewing like glass bottles, glowstone dust, redstone dust, gun powder, spider eyes, and more.

In The Wild Update, players might face a mysteriously and ridiculously powerful mob called the warden. To defeat this monster, players might need the help of potions. Having a witch farm will help provide potion brewing resources.

3) Goat farms

Goat horns are finally coming to Minecraft in The Wild Update. When goats ram their heads into coal ore, emerald ore, iron ore, log, packed ice, or stone, they drop a goat horn.

As the sound of goat horns varies, players interested in hearing all the sounds will need a lot of goats. Players can breed goats and have an army ready before the update drops.

2) Slime farm

The Wild Update is finally adding adorable frogs to Minecraft. These frogs can be bred and produce tiny tadpoles.

To breed frogs, players will have to feed them slime balls. Players who want to collect lots of frogs can breed a slime farm to collect slime balls for breeding frogs.

1) Magma cube farm

Frogs are the only way to get froglight blocks in The Wild Update. When a frog eats a small magma cube, a froglight block is generated.

These pretty blocks are available in three colors and emit light, making them useful in many builds.

