5 best mob XP farms in Minecraft 1.19

It has been a couple of weeks since Mojang released the anticipated 1.19 update for Minecraft. The Wild Update introduced a couple of new biomes, four new mobs, and lots of new blocks and items to the game. Many players create new worlds to discover all the new features without traveling far in their world.

Whether it is a new or old world, XP farms are worth having in Minecraft. There are many types of XP farm designs possible in this game, and mob-based XP farms are among the most efficient XP farms players can build.

Players can find lots of different mob XP farm designs online. However, picking the best out of them can be difficult, especially for beginners. Worry no more, as players can learn about some of the best mob XP farms in this article.

Minecraft mob XP farm designs

5) Simple mob tower

Mob tower is one of the oldest mob XP farm designs in Minecraft. It abuses the mob spawning mechanism to create a stream of mobs falling to their death. Most hostile mobs start to spawn when the light level drops to zero. Players can make a large dark room at a tall height to spawn hostile mobs like zombies, creepers, skeletons, and more.

Abusing their movement AI, players can force mobs to drop into a water stream using trap doors. This water stream will lead the mob into a chute, causing them to fall and dropping their health to almost zero. Players can then kill them instantly with a single hit and collect experience points.

This farm isn't super efficient at generating XP, but considering how simple it is to build, mob tower deserves to be on this list.

4) Raid farms

Illagers can sometimes be pretty darn annoying. Players can kill these evil mobs to get valuable items like emeralds and totems along with experience points. Setting up a raid farm is easy once players have found a pillager outpost and a villager.

Players can kill a pillager who is holding a banner to get the Bad Omen effect. When a player with the Bad Omen effect comes near a village, the game will trigger a pillager raid which will spawn waves of pillagers.

Players can use a villager to stimulate a village and trigger a pillager raid wherever they want. Using this mechanic, players can create a raid farm to farm illager mobs and get lots of XP.

3) Guardian farm

Guardians spawn all over ocean monuments, one of the largest structures in Minecraft. After defeating triple elder guardians in an ocean monument, players can create a guardian farm over it.

Due to the guardian's high spawning rate, guardian farms are fast and efficient at generating experience points. With this farm, players can also obtain prismarine shards and crystals.

2) Zombie piglin farm

Zombie piglin farms are the best source of gold in Minecraft, and this is due to the fast spawning rate of zombie piglins in the nether waste region. Players can also create a zombie piglin-based gold farm to collect experience points.

Zombie piglin farms are built in empty spaces to maximum spawning rate. Players can choose to make a zombie piglin farm above a vast lava lake or a nether roof. The nether roof is the best location to build a zombie piglin farm.

1) Enderman XP farm

Compared to other common hostile mobs, endermen drop the most experience points when killed, i.e., 5 XP. Players can abuse the tremendously high spawning rate on endermen in the End realm. A properly built enderman farm can increase levels from 0 to 30 in a few minutes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

