5 best mobs to breed in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 has loads of mobs that can be bred. Breeding is a unique feature that allows players to spawn an offspring of certain mobs and grow them. Breeding usually requires two adult variants and particular items players can feed them. Once they enter 'love mode,' they will automatically get close to each other and create an offspring.

Though there are many breedable mobs in Minecraft, some are more important to breed than others. Certain mobs are used as a source of food, while others help players travel and even fight hostile mobs. Here is a list of mobs to breed in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 mobs to breed in Minecraft 1.19

1) Cow

Cows are great to breed since they drop beef upon death, which is an excellent source of food in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

It may sound not kind, but cow beef is considered one of the game's best food items. It replenishes four hunger points, helping players heal faster and stay healthy.

Hence, they are one of the best mobs to breed, as users create a massive pen filled with cows that can be killed to obtain beef. Since they breed with a common crop like wheat, the process becomes relatively easy. Of course, if this is too much for some players, the game also has vegetarian food options.

2) Axolotl

An army of axolotls can be pretty helpful against underwater mobs in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls are some of the cutest mobs in the game. These land and underwater creatures spawn in the Lush Caves biome. Though they cannot correctly be tamed, there is a way to breed more of them. Players must find two adult axolotls and feed them a bucket of tropical fish. Heart particles will appear over them, spawning a baby axolotl.

They are excellent pets to keep in a base but can also be excellent allies when fighting hostile underwater mobs.

3) Horse

Players can get a swift and healthy horse through breeding in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Players usually ride horses to travel around the Overworld. They are faster and can automatically jump one-block high terrain. However, breeding can spawn an even faster and healthier horse.

Over the years, players have used breeding to create some of the most vital horses in the game, which can run fast, have a massive health bar, and even jump across several blocks. However, users must craft rare golden carrots to breed them.

4) Wolf

Wolves are still one of the cutest mobs in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

To this day, wolves are considered some of the best pet mobs in the game. They are incredibly faithful and will follow players anywhere they go. Moreover, they attack any mob that harms their master, no matter how powerful they are.

To top it all off, players can even breed them to spawn cute cubs. Those who are dog lovers can create an army of wolves that will protect them. Wolves can enter 'love mode' after eating any raw meat.

5) Allay

Allays duplicate with the help of amethyst shards from Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

While Allays do not necessarily breed with each other, they can be duplicated using amethyst shards. Though players are still discovering how to use these mobs efficiently, they are already famous in the game's community.

To duplicate Allays, they must be near a jukebox playing any music disc. Once they start dancing, players need to give them an amethyst shard to duplicate them. Once the mob duplicates, both entities enter a cooldown before they can be duplicated again.

