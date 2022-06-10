5 best mods for Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update has finally been released for all players to download. It was released on June 7, 2022 for both Bedrock and Java Editions. Players from all around the globe are eagerly downloading the update and exploring the new features that it has to offer. Additionally, players can also download some mods that are updated and compatible with the new version.

The modding community of Minecraft is huge. Thousands of modders constantly work on their projects to give players helpful and fun modifications that they can use in the game. Mods not only make the game more fun, but they also help players in several ways as well. Some of the most famous mods out there have already been updated and are ready to be downloaded for Minecraft 1.19.

5) GraveStone mod

GraveStone mod is still one of the most used mods out there simply because it is highly useful for players in survival mode. When players die in the game, the items in their inventory scatter around, and they need to find where they died and collect the items. This can be frustrating and can take time.

The GraveStone mod helps players find the last death location and retains all the items safely in a custom grave block. After respawning in the game, players get an obituary page where they can see the exact coordinates of where they died and collect all their items safely from the grave.

However, this is not the most useful mod in Minecraft 1.19 because players now have a new recovery compass, which can help them find the last death location in the Minecraft world.

Players can download the mod from here.

4) Biomes O' Plenty mod

Despite the new biomes that were added with the Minecraft 1.19 update, some players will want more out of the sandbox game. Biomes O' Plenty is the perfect mod for them since it offers loads of different biomes that are uniquely made by a team of modders.

This mod has a ton of downloads and is a must-have for many players. It adds more than 50 new biomes with different trees, flowers, terrain generation, and more to the game. This mod can completely change the look and feel of the game.

Players can download the mod from here.

3) AppleSkin mod

Hunger and health are two very important aspects of the game. One of the easiest ways to stay fully healthy in the game is to eat good quality food items. If the hunger bar of a player goes down, they will be unable to regenerate their health. Mods like AppleSkin can greatly help players track their hunger and health effects whenever they eat food items.

AppleSkin adds several visualizations to the HUD of the player, such as the saturation levels, which food can replenish how many hearts and hunger points, etc. It also adds this information to the debug screen that can be opened by pressing the 'F3' button.

Players can download the mod from here.

2) JourneyMap mod

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, players will have to traverse far to find both the new biomes. This can be tedious for those who have already explored their worlds and need to go far in order to load new chunks. In such cases, the JourneyMap mod can prove to be extremely useful.

As players know by now, the game does not have any kind of map in the HUD of the game. Players can only make real maps inside the game and even those are not the best. JourneyMap adds all kinds of map features to the game. With this mod, players can refer to a minimap, mark places, search for different biomes by loading chunks in the main map, etc.

Players can download the mod from here.

1) Sodium mod

Players are always trying to balance good graphics and FPS in the game. This is no different in Minecraft 1.19. Since the game just got updated, there aren't many mods that are ready to deliver a smoother experience. However, the Sodium mod is ready for the updated version of the game.

It is one of the very best graphical optimization mods for the game. Since Optifine is not out for Minecraft 1.19 yet, players can install Sodium to give them consistent FPS and other chunk loading capabilities. When combined with the Iris shaders mod, new shaders can also be installed for Minecraft 1.19.

Players can download the mod from here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far