5 best new biomes coming in future Minecraft updates

In Minecraft, biomes are geographical areas with distinct features like temperature, mobs, blocks, and more. In every update, Mojang introduces new biomes to make the game more diverse in terms of terrain.

The upcoming Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update is aimed at revolutionizing the entire Overworld in Minecraft. This update will extend the height of mountains and the depth of caves everywhere in the Overworld.

Along with the changes in Y levels, the Overworld is getting many new biomes. From the long list of new biomes arriving in Minecraft, here are five of the most exciting additions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top new biomes planned for future Minecraft updates

5) Dripstone caves

Dripstone cave (Image via Minecraft)

Dripstones will be coming in Minecraft's 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. These cave biomes will be able to generate anywhere underground. As their name suggests, dripstone caves are home to dripstone blocks and pointed dripstones.

Dripstone caves will be a dangerous place where players may die by falling on pointed dripstones. However, by surviving these challenges, players could find a long copper ore vein.

4) Mangrove swamps

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ But where can I root out these newest of trees, we hear you cry!? In our newest of biomes, of course, the Mangrove Swamp! But where can I root out these newest of trees, we hear you cry!? In our newest of biomes, of course, the Mangrove Swamp!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/HtKv5O3Dkf

At Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang officially announced The Wild Update and showcased new biomes in the 1.19 update. Players got to see mangrove swamps during the live stream.

Mangrove swamps are a new variant of swamps and will be flooded with water and a new type of tree called mangroves. Players will also find mud blocks, frogs, and fireflies in mangrove swamps.

3) Frozen peaks

Frozen peaks are among the three new mountain biomes that will generate at the top of mountains. Frozen peaks differ from other sub-mountain biomes as they generate with glaciers. After the 1.18 update releases, players will be able to get ice blocks from frozen peaks.

2) Lush caves

Lush caves (Image via Minecraft)

Out of the three cave biomes, lush cave is the most beautiful one in Minecraft. These caves are filled with moss blocks, cave vines, and glow berries. Due to glow berries and mob spawning changes, lush caves could be the safest cave biome.

In lush caves, players will also find axolotls. In fact, lush caves will be the only place where axolotls can spawn after the 1.18 update.

1) Deep dark caves

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ We couldn’t resist giving you another look at the Deep Dark together with some new unseen features! We couldn’t resist giving you another look at the Deep Dark together with some new unseen features!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/78KbyoN0Dl

Fans have been excited ever since Mojang shared a new look at the deep dark caves biome at Minecraft Live 2021. Deep dark caves have been moved to The Wild Update, but this news saddens nobody as it is comes with a new structure and many creepy secrets.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 will be released by next month, there is no release date specified for the 1.19 update. As of now, players can expect it to drop at some point in 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi