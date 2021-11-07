Top 5 things to do after Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

Sadly, no specific release date for the Minecraft 1.18 update has been revealed so far, but the developers have announced that it will come out this year. With not much time left for the end of the year, the Caves & Cliffs update part 2 is close to being released.

The update brings a lot of changes to the game, especially to the world generation. The world's height is increasing, and after craving it for a long time, Minecrafters are getting new cave biomes.

Things to do after the release of Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Listen to new music

New music disc (Image via Minecraft)

With the 1.18 update, new music is making its way into the game. New tracks for the main menu screen and new biomes will be added along with a new music disc called "Otherside."

The new music and the "Otherside" are by Lena Raine. This new music disc will rarely generate in the chests of strongholds and even less often in loot chests of dungeons.

4) Complete new advancements

Four new advancements will be added to the Java Edition of Minecraft. Here are all the upcoming advancements and how to unlock them:

Star Trader: Trade with a villager while standing at the world build height limit(320).

Feels like home: In the Overworld, ride a strider on lava for fifty blocks.

Sound of Music: Play music using a jukebox in a meadow biome.

Caves & Cliffs: In the Overworld, fall from the top to the bottom.

3) Find axolotls and goats

Axolotl in lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls and goats are already present in Minecraft 1.17, but their spawn locations will be changed in the upcoming update. Once the update is out, axolotls will spawn exclusively in lush caves, and goats will spawn in snowy slopes, jagged peaks, and frozen peaks biomes.

2) Explore the new caves

Lush caves (Image via Minecraft)

There will be a lot to do in the caves of Minecraft 1.18. Players can collect many new items from the lush caves biome, such as glowberries, moss blocks, azalea bushes, and more.

The dripstone caves are scary places that do not have as much to offer as the lush cave. However, exploring, surviving, and collecting dripstone in this cave biome will be a unique experience.

1) Climb the tallest mountains

Tall mountain in 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

Not only caves, but even the mountains are getting a new look. Not one but six new mountain biomes will start generating once the update is out. The biomes are meadows, groves, snowy slopes, jagged peaks, frozen peaks, and stoned peaks.

As the world generation height increases, the mountains can be as tall as 260 blocks, but only rarely.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen