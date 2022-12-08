5 best ocean build ideas in Minecraft 1.19

Players can build almost anything in Minecraft, whether it's a small hut in the plains or a massive underwater city.

The ocean in Mojang's sandbox game is fascinating as it hides old secrets and structures, enticing players to dive deep into the blue. Apart from exploring the large body of water, one can also build structures in it.

Building is one of the primary activities in Minecraft. Players spend hours gathering resources and building unique structures in the game's vast world. In the past, people have come up with some of the most bizarre yet beautiful builds.

While new players might find it difficult to build anything in oceans, there are certain ideas that they can try.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are countless other ocean builds worth trying in Minecraft 1.19.

Small underwater survival base, Atlantis, and 3 other great ocean builds to construct in Minecraft 1.19

1) Ocean Monument base

Ocean Monument is a well-built structure that can be modified into an ocean build in the 1.19 version of the game (Image via Reddit/u/Bhalial)

Ocean Monuments are one of the biggest underwater structures in Minecraft. Despite being covered in kelp and filled with ugly Guardians, they are beautifully built.

An Ocean Monument can be a great starting point for new players who want an underwater structure as a base. The monument can be dried with sponges and modified to create a base. Players can also create boundaries around it.

2) Hut over the ocean

A simple hut can be built over a vast ocean in the 1.19 version of the game (Image via Reddit/u/EhWhateverOk)

Though this might not seem like the best of builds, new players who are not masters in building can create a simple yet beautiful ocean hut on top of the water body.

This hut can be easily accessed by boat. It can be used to hold secret treasures or even act as a chill holiday home. Players can create a base right above the ocean surface or build pillars to uplift the hut slightly.

3) Small underwater survival base

A small underwater base can be created in the 1.19 version of the game (Image via Reddit/u/WalkTheWaffle)

Players who are new to the game can start off by constructing a small survival base that is made completely underwater. The walls can be made of glass blocks to make the beautiful underwater scenery visible.

Additionally, players can create several unique ways to get out of the underwater base.

4) Dystopian City

A half-submerged dystopian city can be created in the 1.19 version of the game (Image via Reddit/u/Junopii)

The idea of dystopian city builds is quite popular in Minecraft. However, not many of them are made underwater.

Players can try to uniquely create a dystopian city that is partially or completely submerged in the ocean. It will appear as if the city has been destroyed and drowned. With the use of certain aquatic mods and shaders, the overall look of the dystopian underwater city will be brilliant.

5) Atlantis

Atlantis is a popular idea for an ocean build in the 1.19 version of the game (Image via Reddit/u/HyperScale)

Atlantis is a famous fictional structure that has inspired many builds in Minecraft. Many players have considered building the massive underwater empire as the sandbox game offers unlimited areas and resources to do so.

The only downside to this ocean build is that it is quite common in the community and is very difficult to build due to its sheer size.

