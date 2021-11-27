5 best parkour tips for Minecraft beginners

Parkour is the act of reaching from point A to point B as seamlessly and in as little time as possible. Parkour maps are a sensation in Minecraft. While they are fun to play with friends in events like time trials and races, they can also be used for practice, which can help them in traversing the game world better.

There are a plethora of parkour maps that are available for Minecraft. They come in a variety of sizes and themes. While some players are veterans at traversing across the steep worlds of parkour maps, other players are new to the genre and might need guidance on how to proceed.

Five helpful Minecraft Parkour tips

5) Looking down while jumping

Looking down can cover more ground (Image via ObsidianMadness on YouTube)

This is a useful little trick for beginners to parkour in Minecraft. This game has a maximum jump limit of four blocks. To achieve that, players must jump from precisely the edge of the block they are jumping from. They must then land on the desired block by looking down while jumping.

4) Take stock of the block's dimensions

A dirt block (Image via WallpaperSafari/Minecraft)

Minecraft has a plethora of blocks at its disposal. Before heading out to do a complicated parkour map, players should ensure that they know everything about every block in the game. This is done to avoid falling off the map, which is rare as the blocks' dimensions are different. Just jump on a block you are excited about.

3) Line jumps according to the distance

Players should line jumps up (Image via Minecraft)

Players attempting to traverse across a series of parkour courses should line up their jumps according to how far the next block or platform is. It is crucial to know the distance between different platforms in a parkour course. This helps them determine whether they should jump or not.

2) Be careful with slime blocks

Slime blocks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Slime blocks are some of the most interesting blocks in the game. They are incredibly bouncy and can be made from slime balls procured from slimes. When users land on a slime block, there is a high chance that the block will bounce the player to and fro awkwardly.

1) Players should always crouch when they land

Probably one of the most well-known parkour tips in Minecraft, crouching is necessary to stop players from falling. In Minecraft, gamers cannot fall over if they hold their crouch button over a high rock or even a cliff. This tip is convenient for traversing across places with lava beneath them by preventing the player from falling.

Parkour is one of the best and most enjoyable activities in Minecraft. It helps players travel across the world with ease, as it is full of jagged cliff faces and tricky pathways.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

