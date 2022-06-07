5 best Pocket Edition seeds to try before Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19, also known as "The Wild Update," will be released on June 7, 2022. This gives players a short amount of time to enjoy version 1.18 seeds before needing to take extra steps to do so.

Once a player's game client is updated to 1.19, they'll need to make a separate installation build to play previous versions and their seeds.

Before their Minecraft worlds become changed by The Wild Update, Pocket Edition players may want to boot up one last seed to enjoy version 1.18.2.

If players don't know what seed to choose, they may want to try the options below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Great Pocket Edition seeds for Minecraft version 1.18.2

1) The Inexplicable Village (2100201543)

This village's generation defies belief (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, Minecraft villages defy the game's generation code. However, this village (X: 382, Z: 104) may be the strangest of its kind in version 1.18. It appears as if an entire chunk of the game's terrain has uprooted itself into the sky, housing a village within it.

It's unclear exactly how this anomaly occurred, but it's certainly worth exploring for lovers of more quirky Minecraft seeds.

Just be careful, as a nearby pillager outpost at (X: 232, Z: 280) can lead to imminent danger right out of the spawn point if players aren't careful.

2) Mountain Mansion (633155865)

This seed is another one that defies generation rules (Image via Mojang)

Another curious Minecraft seed, this world generates a woodland mansion atop a mountain. It can be found at approximately (X: 536, Z: 376), but players will likely need some extra blocks in order to climb up to it.

The mansion itself is towards the peak of the mountain, so entering this behemoth of a structure will take a little time and ingenuity. However, once players are inside, they should have plenty of rooms to explore and loot for easy items.

Just be careful with the illagers that spawn in the mansion, as they don't take kindly to visitors.

3) Snow Peak Island (1248939201)

This seed makes for an excellent Survival Island experience (Image via Mojang)

This seed is great for players who enjoy a good spawn island. Players spawn on an island of mixed biome types, including stone shores, plains, forests, jungle and the unmistakeable snowy mountain peaks.

This seed is as gorgeous as it is versatile, and players should have no problems collecting materials and setting up shop wherever they please.

Additionally, players who depart the island may want to head to (X: -1,286, Z: -18). Here, they will find a small mushroom field island that's worth checking out for some easy mushroom-gathering.

4) Triple Villages (4402933891408538860)

This seed has three villages and a pillager outpost within walking distance (Image via Chunkbase)

This seed will spawn Minecraft players incredibly close to a small lake. However, the area around this lake is where players can find the real prize. Three villages at (X: 248, Z: 184), (X: -408, Z: 216), and (X: 296, Z: -296) ensure players can rack up plenty of materials and blocks at their leisure.

Once they're geared up, players can head to a pillager outpost at (X: 248, Z: 312) and take down the pillagers roaming about. This should set players up nicely with everything they need to get started in this new seed.

5) Badlands Village with Stronghold (1250487690)

This Minecraft seed might not be too bad for speedrunning practice (Image via Mojang)

A seed with multiple villages and a stronghold a short walk from spawn, this pick is great for aspiring Minecraft speedrunners.

Players begin in a village. They can find additional villages at (X: -1,016, Z: 296), (X: -296, Z: 696), and (X: -984, Z: 728). The lattermost village also has a stairway to a stronghold right underneath it. There's even a pillager outpost between the villages at (X: -504, Z: 536) for players that take the time to battle its inhabitants.

Thanks to the stronghold's proximity, players should be able to easily pick the villages clean and hop into the Nether for blaze rods. They can then immediately make a beeline for the End portal back in the Overworld.

