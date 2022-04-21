10 best Minecraft Java Edition seeds for speedrunning in 2022

A speedrun in Minecraft is a playthrough of the game to complete tasks as fast as possible. There are many different speedruns a player can do, including defeating the Ender Dragon, collecting every block, completing every achievement, and more. Also, there are many different conditions a speedrun must follow.

Some speedruns allow for players to choose a seed, while others have players select a random seed. A few allow players to use glitches and bugs, while others do not.

In this article, we will be going over the top ten seeds for speedrunning for Java Edition. Each seed is tested on version 1.17.1.

Top 10 Minecraft Java Edition seeds for speedrunning in 2022

10) 9009198391873876587

Seed 9009198391873876587 [Image via Minecraft]

In this seed, players spawn right between a village and a Ruined Portal, both of which are known for having good loot.

The spawn point is inside a plains biome with a ton of trees nearby. Less than 1000 blocks away, a rare end portal can be discovered. The end portal is very rare because it has all twelve eyes of ender. This means that players do not need to craft any additional eyes of ender, only a single one to lead in the direction of the portal.

The portal will already be activated once you find it. You will know you are close to the digpoint of the portal once you come across a desert village.

End Portal coordinates: 734 / 27 / 1148

9) -4530634556500121041

Seed -4530634556500121041 [Image via Minecraft]

In this seed, players will spawn on an island with a vast village. On the edge of the village, a shipwreck can be seen on the beach. There is also a Ruined Portal close by, which can be used to easily access the Nether. This seed is great for speedrunning because there are three different generations right at spawn that can be looted. It can easily be speedrun in mere minutes.

This seed contains yet another rare End Portal with all eyes of ender, so gathering ender pearls will not be required.

End Portal coordinates: 1008 / 25 / -1220

8) 4165224956755711246

Seed 4165224956755711246 [Image via Minecraft]

Players spawn between a decently sized village and a Ruined Portal, with a ravine in the middle. Villages and Ruined Portals are known for their loot, and some valuable ores can be found in the ravine. What's unique about this seed is the nearby Ocean Monument, which is great for speedruns that include defeating all the bosses.

Ocean Monument coordinates: -1353 / 53 / 1238

End portal coordinates: -1278 / 20 / 1154

7) 2483313382402348964

Seed 2483313382402348964 [Image via Minecraft]

In this seed, players spawn right between a forest and a desert biome. Peeking out of the sand, a buried Ruined Portal can be spotted, allowing easy access to the Nether. The End Portal on this seed is within a nearby abandoned mineshaft.

6) -1996074502918126134

Seed -1996074502918126134 [Image via Minecraft]

5) -1147615582356074241

Seed -1147615582356074241 [Image via Minecraft]

In this seed, players spawn in a desert right next to a desert temple. A village can also be seen in the distance. Facing north of the temple, there is a pillager outpost. All three of these naturally generated structures contain valuable loot any player could use.

4) -8816577571937672742

Seed -8816577571937672742 [Image via Minecraft]

This is yet another seed where players spawn inside of a desert. Right next to spawn, there is a large village with a desert temple on the edge. The village contains a blacksmith, where players can find an iron pickaxe and 12 obsidian, the perfect amount for a nether portal.

3) 3003099011617981478

Seed 3003099011617981478 [Image via Minecraft]

There seems to be a common theme with desert temples and villages. In this seed, players spawn next to a village and desert temple, which contains loot. To get to the stronghold, players must find their way to the mushroom island biome, which the stronghold is located under.

Mushroom island coordinates: 787 / 72 / 1110

2) 3470548327516841100

Seed 3470548327516841100 [Image via Minecraft]

In this seed, players spawn on a small island containing buried treasure. Another treasure can be found on a nearby island. Also, an Ocean Monument can be seen in the ocean near spawn.

1) Random seed

World using random seed [Image via Minecraft]

One of the best parts of speedrunning is not knowing what you're going to find, which is why we rate using a normal seed as number one. Most speedruns don't even count if you use a predetermined seed. Plus, it takes away from the fun. Many successful speedruns have been completed on random seeds. In the random seed we generated for the screenshot, a village was found right next to the spawn.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

