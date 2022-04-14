5 best PVP mods for Minecraft 1.8.9 in 2022

PvP is a big part of Minecraft. This is especially true for players who take part in servers that offer several different modes like Pixelmon, Factions, Prison, Survival Multiplayer, etc. But many of them are predicated on PvP, and the ones that aren't still utilize PvP in some way.

Most players who enjoy PvP play on significantly older versions of the game. The most popular version for those players is probably version 1.8.9. For context, the regular version of the game is poised to update to version 1.19.0 sometime this year.

Here are the best mods that are compatible with that version for PvP.

Best 1.8.9 PvP mods for Minecraft

5) Keystrokes

The Keystrokes mod allows players to put stats and other information on their screens while they play. With this mod, they'll be able to see which key is active, their ongoing stats and the ping, which is arguably the most helpful part.

Normally, players would have to go to external sources or check in the game settings, which would slow them down. The Keystrokes mod effectively eliminates that setback and helps gamers play better, especially in PvP modes.

4) 5zig

The 5zig mod is one of the most versatile mods out there. It's applicable to several different game modes but is arguably at its most useful in PvP. It connects to Discord, which can be helpful for players gaming with other crafters they're not necessarily connected to in real life. It also allows for a fully customizable HUD, which is a huge plus for PvP.

3) LabyMod

LabyMod works well for PvP and the game at large because it introduces new changes and cosmetic upgrades. For this reason, it's popular with Minecraft players in general. The PvP changes include a drag and drop GUI editor, borderless windows, TeamSpeak and compatibility with Forge.

It has versions for 1.8.9, 1.12.2 and 1.16.5, so it's a versatile mod for PvP players.

2) Block Overlay Mod

Block Overlay Mod (Image via Hypixel)

This mod only introduces one significant change, but it is an extremely helpful one. It overlays the block players are looking at with a dark shade. This is helpful to know exactly how far they're going to be able to hit or how far they can go. Sometimes the light bordering around a block in vanilla Minecraft is too difficult to see, but not with this mod.

1) BetterPvP

BetterPvP (Image via HD Pack Mod)

As the name suggests, this mod is all about improving the PvP experience. It can be used on other game modes, but it would truly be wasted there. Several features like a mini-map, waypoints, better spring, toggle sneak, custom keybinds, and more are designed for Minecraft PvP and would be far less useful elsewhere.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

