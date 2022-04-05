5 best realistic texture packs for Minecraft Pocket Edition in 2022

Players have a lot of choices for when and how they play Minecraft nowadays. In fact, with Minecraft so widely available, players can play it on almost any computer or capable smartphone.

Pocket Edition has made many improvements over the years and texture packs can ramp it up even further. Realistic textures can take builds to a whole new level. Here are the 5 best realistic texture packs for 2022.

5 best realistic texture packs like Stylized Resource Pack and Luna HD for Minecraft Pocket Edition in 2022

Players of Minecraft have many different options to change up their gameplay style. Whether it be mods introducing new mobs or gameplay, or texture packs changing the looks of entire worlds, the game has never been more customizable.

Players can download these realistic texture mods to help boost the visuals of the game, but should note they may see decreased performance when running them.

1) Stylized Resource Pack

Players who are looking for a blend of realism combined with cartoony textures will find what they are looking for with this pack. Each block texture has been expertly redone with details in every object players will have to get up close and personal to be able to truly appreciate. Players will also fall in love with the custom created skybox that is sure to wow users when they first lay their eyes on it.

Players can download the Stylized Resource Pack here.

2) Luna HD

Luna HD truly shines in taking a vanilla Minecraft experience to the next level. Every single texture in the game has been redone with advanced lighting and shadows to give the game a completely different feel.

Players will appreciate that every texture has also been given a more molded and 3D feeling to make the game feel less blocky as a whole. Some things to note about this pack:

Players can choose from different resolutions for this pack, which can help players find the right balance of graphics vs. performance.

Because of such high HD textures, players can experience drops in framerates and lag issues. For players trying this pack for the first time, it is recommended to start with the lowest version for resolution and then move up to the next one.

Players can download the Luna HD pack here.

3) Andorhal HD Resource Pack

For players looking for a bit more realism but wanting to keep the core of vanilla Minecraft, this could be a good compromise. One thing is for certain, this pack certainly brightens up the world and makes the textures smoother, higher resolution and more realistic. However, compared to some other texture packs, this one keeps the core of Minecraft at the center stage. This pack can ensure:

Players can keep their blocky Minecraft visuals while still providing the core experience.

It should be noted that this pack does not change anything about the game as a whole, but significantly changes the visuals. However, this texture pack is very popular and has very good reviews from players looking for a change to the core experience.

Players can download the Andorhal HD Resource Pack here.

4) Misa's Realistic Texture Pack

This texture pack features amazing visuals that can truly help the player's world feel like something that would be more real. However, one thing to note about this pack is some of the mobs and the villagers have a very strange and uncanny feel to them with their faces looking realistic on blocky bodies. It can be funny, but jarring at times. However, as a whole this pack provides the following:

Amazing visuals with all new lighting and shadows.

Completely overhauled HD textures that will pop with 3D elements to all of them.

Realistic mobs, which is different than some of the other packs.

Players can download Misa's Realistic Texture Pack here.

5) Modern HD

Sometimes the builds and blocks in Minecraft can feel dated, or not modern enough for certain players. The Modern HD texture pack seeks to change that mentality by offering smooth and HD textures that can alter the world to seem more realistic for players seeking a high-end home or structure. Perfect for players looking to build high end skyscrapers, this texture pack can offer players:

Higher resolution textures.

Advanced lighting and 3D effects for the blocks.

A modern feel in Minecraft helps to keep things fresh feeling.

Players can download Modern HD here.

Note: Users should interact with third-party websites at their own risk.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan