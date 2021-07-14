Top 5 building ideas for cities in Minecraft

Minecraft worlds can be transformed from nothing but nature to a spectacular city after lots of hard work.

It can be both fun and satisfying for players to create a city in Minecraft. This can be done practically in survival mode if they can accumulate enough materials or more efficiently in creative mode where gamers can let their creativity soar.

Some people even go as far as re-creating real-life cities to scale in Minecraft, as Koodoo25 did with Chicago, Illinois, USA. It is always impressive when Minecraft players can emulate real-life city designs within the game.

Five best building ideas for Minecraft cities

5) Apartment buildings

Apartment buildings can take on many forms, making them great builds to continually expand the city (Image via Pinterest)

Every major city in the world is filled with many apartments to house its many residents. Building apartment buildings in a Minecraft city will not only help fill up the area but will also add realism to the city.

Apartment buildings can take on many forms, making them great builds to help continually expand the city. Some can be tall, others can be short, some large, others small, some more rustic, others more modern. It’s all up to the builder, and the possibilities are endless.

Plus, players can further expand their apartment designs by decorating the interiors. Of course, the more apartments that are built, the more exhaustive this will be. Regardless, apartment buildings can be incredibly dynamic in a Minecraft city.

4) Transit system

A transit system can also be built underground, like a real-life subway system (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Most big cities in real life have public transit in the form of buses or trains. There are plenty of transportation options in Minecraft, including railways, that can easily emulate real-life train systems.

A train system in a Minecraft city can have stops at major locations, making it easier and quicker to get around the potentially large area. To add dimension to a Minecraft city, the transit system can be elevated by building it atop stacked blocks. Fences or walls could be used to mimic the support beams that hold up elevated trains.

A transit system can also be built underground, like a real-life subway system. This might be the better option for those who would like to get around their city quicker but don’t feel that a transit system would fit well above ground.

Some Minecraft gamers opt for a more decorative train build rather than a practical one. It is an option, depending on if they intend on actively using their city or not.

3) City capital

Either way, building something of a large capacity is another way to incorporate realism in a Minecraft city (Image via Reddit)

A large Minecraft city will most likely need a central area. This can be in the form of a quaint town hall or a colossal capital building. Either way, building something of this capacity is another way to incorporate realism in a Minecraft city.

Not only will this building help expand a city physically, the existence of a build like this can also help inspire any governmental regulations and even lore within a Minecraft server.

Those gamers who seek to build a city with the intention of it being fully operational, perhaps on a multiplayer world, might benefit from a creation of this capacity to help establish server rules for others to follow.

What’s great about adding this build to a Minecraft city is that a town hall or capital building can look like anything. Users can draw inspiration from real-life government buildings or use their imagination to build their ideal capital building.

2) Skyscrapers

Most skyscrapers have modern designs (Image via Pinterest)

Gamers can make any Minecraft city feel just like an actual city by building skyscrapers.

Skyscrapers are nearly essential to big city builds. Every real-life city has a recognizable skyline that helps people identify it. So, those going for realism will undoubtedly want to incorporate skyscrapers of many kinds into their Minecraft city.

Most skyscrapers have modern designs. The exteriors are frequently made out of glass and some sort of stone or brick, all of which are attainable in different varieties in Minecraft.

As far as interiors go, skyscrapers in real life typically have various operations within them. This ranges from offices, hotel rooms, residential living, and even rooftop observation decks.

While skyscrapers will surely be time-consuming to build, the sheer look of the towering structures will make any Minecraft city that much more impressive.

1) Businesses

What’s great about individual businesses in Minecraft is that the city can be expanded upon (Image via Reddit)

Some of the best builds a player can add to their Minecraft city, and perhaps some of the easiest, are various businesses. The more individual buildings there are, the more expansive a city will become.

There are various options for building business establishments on a Minecraft server. This can include restaurants, malls, movie theatres, schools, zoos, etc. Any building a player can think of is likely able to be created in Minecraft.

Businesses can be original and designed entirely by a builder or recreate their favorite places of business in-game. This creates even more build possibilities for gamers to explore.

Not only that, business builds can be fully operational. Just like the villager trading system in Minecraft, gamers can opt to create bartering systems. For example, one player could buy a stack of cooked steak at a restaurant in exchange for iron nuggets, perhaps.

What’s great about individual businesses in Minecraft is that the city can be expanded upon forever through the additions of these builds. Incorporating these ideas and more can make a Minecraft city come to life.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

