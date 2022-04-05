5 best recipes in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition is a much more expansive game than the regular version. While the possibilities in the latte are extensive, they're genuinely endless in Education Edition.

Just with crafting recipes, Education Edition has a lot more than any other "vanilla" version of the game.

There are a lot of really cool recipes that Education Edition gamers can use to make much more exciting items. The chemistry update introduced several critical features that have made a lot of this possible.

Minecraft Education Edition crafting recipes for everyone to try

5) Balloons

Balloons are just fun to make. They're cool, and they're not a part of other versions of Minecraft, which only adds to the cool factor.

They can be made with latex and helium, collected from the Creative menu. Gamers will need six latex, which is also made with elements.

4) Bleach

Bleach cannot be obtained using any cheats or commands, nor is it available via the Creative mode. Players can acquire it through a lab table.

Three water and three sodium hypochlorites will make one bleach. Bleach can then be used in a lot of recipes, which makes it one of the most versatile things to have.

3) Ice bombs

Four sodium acetates will be enough to craft one ice bomb (Image via Mojang)

Ice bombs are one of the most fun and valuable items in Minecraft Education Edition. They function like Frost Walker, where water blocks can be turned into ice.

This is extremely useful, but it's much more helpful when gamers can do it from range instead of walking on them. Four sodium acetates will be enough to craft one ice bomb.

2) Underwater TNT

TNT will not blow up underwater. Water has enough blast resistance to prevent any damage from occurring underwater.

However, Education Edition allows users to make TNT that will do just that. One sodium and one block of TNT will craft this item.

1) Lightsabers

Argon @ArgonTweets Love playing with Lightsabers in minecraft. Love playing with Lightsabers in minecraft. https://t.co/gdHoZeyhzZ

The Minecraft version of lightsabers is glowsticks. Sadly, real lightsabers can't be made. Glowsticks are made with:

20 Carbon

30 Hydrogen

Three Nitrogen

Four Oxygen

One dye

They're relatively small, but they're fun to make and hold. Other than a little bit of light, glowsticks don't have any effect on the game, but they can be fun to pair with the Star Wars skins.

