5 best resources to farm in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part 1

Towards the end of summer, Mojang released the much-awaited Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update. Though this update didn't feature majestic mountains and massive caves, players were excited to discover new blocks, items, and mobs.

With the addition of new features, players also have many new things to farm. The Minecraft community has already built up farms to get new resources. Here's a list of some of the best newly-added resources players should farm.

New resources to farm in Minecraft 1.17

5) Moss

Moss was supposed to generate in lush caves. However, as Mojang moved the lush caves to Minecraft 1.18 update, the developers decided to add moss blocks to supply chests found in shipwrecks.

Players can use bone meals on moss blocks to turn stone-type blocks around them into moss. These lush green blocks are the best choice for bright grass texture in Minecraft.

4) Glow berries

In Minecraft 1.17, glow berries do not generate naturally. Players can find glow berries inside chests found in mineshafts. Glow berries are both a food and light source.

To farm glow berries, players will have to attach glow berries to the bottom side of blocks. Doing that will turn them into cave vines. Players can use bonemeal on cave vines to grow glow berries.

3) Pointed dripstones

Minecraft 1.17 update added pointed dripstones inspired by stalactites and stalagmites. Right now, these blocks generate in small patches inside caves. In the upcoming 1.18 update, dripstones and pointed dropstones will be generated commonly in dripstone caves.

Pointed dripstones only grow if two conditions are met. Players will have to place water on top of blocks with pointed dripstones. The second condition is to have another pointed dripstone underneath the first one.

Over time, pointed dripstones will start growing toward each other and connect. Players can use observers and pistons to farm these blocks in Minecraft.

2) Amethyst

Amethyst is one of the most beautiful blocks in Minecraft. They have a bright purple texture and make chiming sounds when players walk over them. Players can find amethyst in the amethyst geodes.

Amethyst is crafted using four amethyst shards. Players can see amethyst shards growing from all sides of budding amethyst blocks found in geodes. As budding amethyst is unobtainable, players will have to build an amethyst farm in the geode.

1) Copper

Copper is a new mineral added to Minecraft in the 1.17 update. It is usually found as ores underground. But there is an efficient way to get copper.

Players have a slight chance of getting copper ingots by killing drowneds. Unlike tridents, copper is also dropped by zombies turned into drowneds. Using a zombie spawner, players can easily create a copper farm.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 added almost every block and item planned for the full update. Players don't have to wait for the 1.18 update to get new resources.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

