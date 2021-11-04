5 best seeds to get gold in Minecraft Java Edition as of November 2021

Every generation of a world in Minecraft is given a number, which is called its “seed”. Seeds are randomly generated and represent only that particular world generation on that specific Minecraft version. However, many times, Minecraft players want to avoid grinding for valuable loot, and choose to spawn in seeds that are rich in loot.

Gold is an important resource in Minecraft. It has high efficiency, meaning that gold tools can mine quite quickly, but their durability is low. However, gold is immensely important in the Nether, being used to avoid Piglins attacking the player on sight, and for trading with them.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds for gold

5) Chill (Seed: 64093444)

The "Chill" seed in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is named “Chill”, and spawns the player in the rare mushroom biome. A shipwreck can be found close to the spawn, containing three chests with valuable loot inside, including a map for buried treasure. The buried treasure chest can be found a few blocks away from the shipwreck.

The best items from these loot runs include 12 gold ingots, five gold nuggets, 14 emeralds, 13 iron ingots, one piece of TNT,12 iron nuggets, 1 Heart of the Sea, some food, and some enchanted leather gear.

4) Blacksmith with gold (Seed: -1078576512)

A Blacksmith's house in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in the middle of a village that is home to a blacksmith. Going into the blacksmith’s cabin and opening his chest will give players 4 four gold ingots, along with some iron and other valuable loot. The villages is surrounded by the savanna and desert biomes.

3) Swamp with Ruined Portal ( Seed: 560430282984323643)

A Ruined portal in a swamp biome (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in a swamp biome. Many trees can be found around, and some pigs for food. A ruined portal can be found near the player’s spawn. Its chest contains a golden chest plate with the Thorns 2 enchantment on it, which equips players for a solid start in Minecraft.

2) Bastion with a surplus of gold (Seed: -345685329529029838)

This seed also spawns the player in a swamp biome. There are a few caves around spawn that have a steep descent and go all the way towards the lower levels. This seed contains a completely buried desert temple. Also, a bastion with 18 gold blocks can be found in the Nether, while being rich in other resources as well.

1) Ruined Portal spawn (Seed: -6742582339419122178)

This profitable seed spawns the player next to a Ruined Portal in the Taiga biome. The chest of the portal has two gold blocks and an enchanted golden apple (or as fondly referred to by the community, a God apple). In addition to this, there is a village near spawn where the player can find a full set of iron armor. The seed also contains a Jungle biome a few chunks from spawn.

Gold is a semi-profitable resource in Minecraft, and has its ups and downs. However, its benefits outweigh its disadvantages on many occasions, and finding gold is always a welcome sight.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi