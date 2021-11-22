5 best seeds to speedrun before the Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft speedrunning is the practice where players try to complete the game as quickly as they can. It's a fun, exciting way for players to show off their Minecraft skills and the depths of their in-game knowledge. In Minecraft speedrunning, speedrunners try to make it to the Nether and the End dimensions as quickly as they can, where they're faced with the challenge of slaying the Ender Dragon.

With players all over the world racing for their spot at the top of the leaderboards, Minecraft Speedrunning is very competitive. There are ways for players to make speedrunning easier, such as using a world seed. Here's a list of the five best seeds to speedrun before Minecraft's 1.18 update.

5 best Minecraft seeds to speedrun before the 1.18 update

5) Ocean stronghold (6933077906883194765)

Slaying the Ender dragon is one of the most difficult parts of speedrunning. (Image via Minecraft)

Players using this seed will find themselves spawned next to a village. This village isn't the most profitable, but it has many of the resources which will help players survive. Players who leave the village can find a ruined portal within rendering distance.

Although it's missing an obsidian block, this portal's loot chest has enough materials for players to complete it and enter the Nether. Once players have returned to the Overworld, they'll be able to find a stronghold under one of Minecraft's oceans.

Platform: Java Edition

4) Remote spawn seed (185348610)

Locating a stronghold is a necessary step in speedrunning. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players will need to travel quite a bit before they'll find a village in this seed. However, this village has all that players will need to enter the Nether. After they're ready to leave the Nether, players can return to the village, as it lies atop a stronghold.

Platform: Bedrock Edition

3) Sub 10 world record seed (-8422260959436812016)

Art of Alex and Steve fighting the Ender Dragon. (Image via Minecraft)

This seed's Nether dimension has several useful structures near one-another, including a bastion remnant and fortress. Additionally, Minecraft players who leave the Nether may find themselves warped into a stronghold.

This seed was discovered during a speedrun by Brentilda, who holds the current world record for random seed speeduns.

Platform: Java Edition

2) Stronghold near spawn (564030617)

This is the seed of choice for many Bedrock speedrunners. It spawns players in a village that's conveniently located near a stronghold. Building a Nether portal in this stronghold warps the player into a bastion remnant, where they can interact with nearby mobs for the materials they’ll need to enter the End.

Platform: Bedrock Edition

1) World record seed (-3294725893620991126)

This Minecraft seed starts the player off in a village, where they'll be able to find the materials needed to build a Nether portal. Once they're in the Nether, players who travel to a specific spot can exit the dimension and drop themselves right next to an already functioning End Portal.

This seed's spawning location and world generation gives players easy-access to the resources they'll need for their speedrun. It's helped several speedrunners earn their spots at the top of Minecraft's leaderboards.

Platform: Java Edition

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Danyal Arabi