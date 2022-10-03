5 best server utility mods for Minecraft Java Edition

One of the significant reasons for Minecraft's immense success and popularity is the availability of both single-player and multiplayer game modes, allowing players to enjoy the game while spending some time alone or joining a multiplayer server and competing with friends.

To improve the overall server experience, many admins use Minecraft mods. Several mods are explicitly made for servers. Large servers are usually loaded with tons of add-ons and mods. Using mods, server admins can maintain rules and order to prevent the outcome of an anarchy server.

In this article, we have listed some great mods for Minecraft servers that players can use to improve server performance, maintain a peaceful environment, and add new features.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Minecraft server mods in 2022

5) Clumps

Experience points are one of the most common yet valuable resources. Players can earn them by cooking food, smelting ores, and killing mobs. Experience orbs are treated as entities in the game. If too many of them spawn together, players will face performance issues.

XP farming is common in Minecraft servers but the server's TPS will slow down if many players are simultaneously farming. Clumps is an excellent mod for fixing issues related to XP orbs.

4) Waystones

In Minecraft servers, most players prefer to build their base far away from each other as this gives them enough free space to build whatever they wish to. However, players will have to travel long distances to meet each other unless they have elytra or build a nether travel pathway.

Players can save time by using the Waystones mod. It adds craftable teleport waypoints to the game that players can create in their base, allowing other players to teleport to them quickly.

3) AI Improvements

Minecraft servers with a large player base have tons of mobs loaded at all times. Monitoring the movements of all mobs puts a lot of stress on the server's performance. The AI Improvements mod makes changes to the mob AI system and spawn rate to reduce the overall load on the server.

AI Improvements works excellently on heavily modded servers, and is highly recommended for servers running old Minecraft, since Mojang has fixed mob AI in newer updates. Nonetheless, players can also use it in the latest versions to boost the server's performance.

2) FTB Essentials

Players who have joined large MC servers might see a long list of available commands. FTB Essentials is an excellent mod for players managing or creating a server for the first time, and it adds many helpful commands for server members.

FTB Essentials features popular commands like warp, sethome, and tpa. It also adds the following cheat commands:

/heal - Heals player to full HP and food bar

/fly - Toggles flight

/invsee <player> - Allows to view and edit other player inventories

/nickfor <player> <name...> - Changes nickname for another player in chat

/mute - Mutes player

/unmute - Unmutes player

/teleport_last <player> - Teleports to last known player location

1) FTB Chunks

FTB Chunks mod (Image via CurseForge)

One of the main problems of playing on Minecraft servers is grieving. Luckily, server admins can add mods to help players protect their base by claiming chunks. Once a chunk has been claimed, the player becomes its owner. Other players cannot break blocks in a claimed chunk unless they have permission to do so.

Players can also add their friends as allies, allowing them to make changes to claimed chunks. The FTB Chunks mod also features a teleport system and mini-map to make traveling between bases easy.

