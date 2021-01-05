5 best shaders for Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.16

Minecraft shaders are a specific type of mod that many players enjoy using.

Shaders in Minecraft make the game look very realistic, but each pack has slightly different features. Some shaders only include slight shadows, while others include motion blur, animated leaves, beautiful skies, and more.

Most shaders require beefy computers, but some packs are less resource-intensive, so even players with lower-end PCs can enjoy them.

5 best shaders for Minecraft Bedrock 1.16 that players can try out

#5 Olesik Shader

Olesik Shader (Image via Minecraft)

Olesik Shader is a great shader pack for Minecraft Bedrock players who don't have a very strong computer. This pack is optimized for weaker devices, so even players who don't have super powerful specs can enjoy the beautiful looks of shaders.

Olesik Shader includes water and plant movement, rain effects, fog, beautiful skies, shadows, and more. Olesik Shader is made for Bedrock PE.

Download Olesik Shader here.

#4 Reflex PE Shaders

Reflex PE Shaders (Image via Minecraft)

As the name states, Reflex PE Shaders is made specifically for Minecraft PE Bedrock, but it is too good to not be included.

Reflex PE Shaders is a shader pack that was made to run on low-end devices. This pack includes colorful tone mapping, realistic shadows, beautiful skies, animated leaves, and beautiful sun and moon textures.

Download Reflex PE Shaders here.

#3 Shaderless Shader

Shaderless Shader (Image via Minecraft)

Shaderless Shaders is a Minecraft Bedrock shader pack that is only 4 MB in size, so it will not take up much storage.

Shaderless Shaders includes lots of beautiful features, including changes to water depending on nearby blocks and depth, custom stained glass, gorgeous oceans and shores, warm lighting, blue skies and clouds, custom weather particles, and blue fog.

Download Shaderless Shaders here.

#2 ESTN Shaders

ESTN Shaders (Image via Minecraft)

ESTN Shaders is a powerful shaders pack that is just as beautiful as it seems. Due to how powerful this pack is, it is said that players with lower-end devices shy away from it.

ESTN Shaders for Minecraft Bedrock edition includes shadows that are better than ever, new cloud and sky render, new water renders, underwater distortion, foliage and water animations, better beacons, monochrome weather, twinkling stars and much more. There are also plenty of experimental elements that players can choose to enable or disable.

Download ESTN Shaders here.

#1 Pisces BE Shaders

Pisces BE Shaders (Image via Minecraft)

It can be hard for players to find a shaders pack that runs on both the Pocket Edition and the Windows 10 version of Minecraft Bedrock. Typically, packs only support one or the other.

Pisces BE Shaders is the fix for that problem because it supports both Pocket Edition and Windows 10 Minecraft. This pack can also be used by low-end devices.

Download Pisces BE Shaders here.

