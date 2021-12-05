5 best stylish houses to build in Minecraft 1.18 update (updated)

Building is one of the foremost activities Minecraft offers to players. In Minecraft’s huge and infinite sandbox, players can build anything from a castle to a small cottage.

The feeling of having a friendly abode and a place to call home in a harsh world full of monsters can be quite comforting, and even more satisfying when built by the player’s own hands.

Building houses in Minecraft is second nature for almost every player in 2021. However, beginners can be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of designs they can use to build their dream house in Minecraft. So here are 5 stylish house builds for Minecraft in 2021.

Top 5 stylish base designs in Minecraft

5) Beach House

A Beach house build in Minecraft (Image via Keralis on YouTube)

Beach houses are some of the most relaxing and beautiful places around. Replicating these structures in Minecraft can bring the same sense of relaxation to the game, and make the player feel as if they are on a tropical vacation. A popular beach house design is a small hut made using some brightly colored resources.

Blocks such as quartz can be used for the walls and birch wood can be used for the roof. Trap doors and lanterns can be used to decorate the exterior, with a small pool in front of the house.

4) Japanese House

A Japanese house in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This beautiful build is based on the traditional “minka” style of houses which are found quite commonly in Japan. It requires materials like cobblestone, acacia logs, wood, and sandstone. For the exterior, players can make pink blossom tree leaves using pink wool. Copper can also be used for the roof.

3) Modern House

A modern house build (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most popular builds in Minecraft, modern houses come in many different shapes, sizes and designs. A standard modern house build includes walls made up of white concrete, with glass blocks covering the outer walls of most rooms.

The balcony of the house can be covered with leaf blocks to give the impression of plants being stored there.

Additional features include a fountain that can be built outside the house and a jacuzzi inside to give it a more aesthetic look.

2) Underwater Mountain House (build credit - Zaypixel/YouTube)

Tutorial

This unique build is situated inside an area carved out of a mountain, while also being underwater. The house itself is small, but quaint. A sofa made of white concrete stairs sits in the middle of the lower floor, with a small kitchen just behind it. A staircase can be seen going up to the bedroom. Glass is used to cover up the entrance to the base.

1) Tree House design (build credit - DiddiHD/YouTube)

Tutorial

This tree house resides on a huge tree in a jungle biome. It includes a network of stairs wrapped around the tree’s trunk, which can be seen leading to a plethora of different rooms.

While one room contains an enchanting table, another contains chests and a crafting table. A crop farm can also be seen on one of the levels. Trapdoors can be used to make a fence and wooden planks for the roof.

The aforementioned house builds are quite stylish and pleasing to look at. They can be attempted by new players and Minecraft veterans alike.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

