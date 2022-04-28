5 best texture packs for rain in Minecraft

Minecraft may not be the most graphically enhanced game in its vanilla state. However, it has many features that make it atmospheric and great to play in any situation.

One of these features came with the release of Minecraft 1.18: Caves and Cliffs part 2 update a short while ago, with the game adding tons of new terrain and natural structures like updated mountains and caves. Another atmospheric feature of the game is rain.

Texture packs are a huge part of the Minecraft experience nowadays. With thousands of texture packs being released or updated every day, there is no shortage of creativity. Players continue to make these texture packs, also known as resource packs, better.

This article will focus on some of the best texture packs that deal with rain in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Minecraft: Top 5 texture packs that modify rain

5) Snowy Sounds and Rain

The Snowy Sounds and Rain pack vastly improves how snow and rain behave in the game. The sound of rainfall and snowfall are greatly improved and sound more natural, soothing, and authentic. Another great feature this pack has is the addition of different sounds when a player steps into different materials. Walking in snow will give a unique sound effect, with more variants of the sound staying true to other materials.

4) Rain Revamp

Rain Revamp is a pack about rain and the atmosphere changes it brings to the game. The pack includes major visual improvements to the look and feel of precipitation in the game, trying to get them to fit into the game better. The main objective is to achieve realism.

3) Soft Weather

The Soft Weather texture pack helps thin down pollution and mist caused by rainfall and snowfall in the game. The rain and snow have been made a little more transparent, and the number of snowflakes during snowfall has been reduced. The main objective of this pack is to let players enjoy the weather instead of rushing to their beds whenever a storm or rainfall hits.

2) Heartfelt Weather

The Heartfelt Weather texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

This unique texture pack turns the models for raindrops and snowflakes into little hearts. This can be greatly appreciated while the player’s world is undergoing a thunderstorm or the player is high up on a snowy mountain. This is the only purpose it serves.

1) Rainy Day (Credit: YouTube/TheMobCave)

Rainy Day is an interesting pack designed by YouTuber TheMobCave. The main modification it does to the rain is that it completely changes the sound and ambiance of the weather. Rain sounds incredibly authentic, real, and soothing.

The pack even has a subtle effect of wind blowing around the player during a thunderstorm. Additionally, the sounds in this texture pack, regarding both snow and rain, are directional.

