5 best things to build in a new Minecraft survival game

The nearly endless world of Minecraft attracts all types of players. The famous sandbox game provides an unimaginably vast canvas to show their creativity while surviving from all of its dangers.

Survival is the most popular game mode in Minecraft. In a new survival world, players start with nothing and thus have to collect all the necessary resources. As it's a new world, players also have no armor or shield to protect themselves.

When playing in a new world, players have many goals and priorities on their hands. This article lists five things Minecrafters should build in a new survival world.

What to build in a new Minecraft survival world?

5) A dedicated mine

In their starting days, players will be doing a lot of mining as it is the only way to get ores in Minecraft. Creating a dedicated mine will help players get to the bottom of their worlds quickly.

Valuable ores like diamonds and gold generate only in the low Y levels. Using slabs or stairs, players can reduce the hunger consumption they take while going into the mines.

4) Iron farm

Iron farms are not a must-have in a new world. But if the spawn location is close to a village, players can try to build an iron farm. When villagers are scared, they spawn iron golem for protection. Players can use these mechanisms to make an iron farm,

Don't worry about capturing a zombie, as players can build iron farms without using zombies. Villagers can spawn iron golem naturally, but the downside is that the farm will be pretty slow.

3) Hobbit hole

Building a starter base is an unspoken Minecraft rule. Hobbit holes are one of the most common base designs. Players can dig a hole in a hill or mountain and call it their base. A starter base should have necessities like storage chests, furnaces, a crafting table, a bed, and other such things.

2) A traditional crop farm

Simple crop farm (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is not always about building highly efficient farms, especially in a new world where players don't have many resources. An old-school crop farm is a great thing to make in a new survival world.

Players can use a hoe to plow the dirt near water and then plant the seeds. After crops are grown, players can harvest them and use them as food. A crop farm also provides resources for breeding animals.

1) A barn

After building a stable source of crops, players can invest their resources in building a barn or an animal farm. Cows are among the best animals to farm in Minecraft. They drop leather and raw beef, which can be turned into steak by cooking.

In a new world, players have no resources, but they will gain many blocks and items with time. After that, players can build various things in Minecraft.

