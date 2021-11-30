5 best things to mine in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2

Minecraft 1.18 brings a plethora of changes to the game. Among these changes lies a revamped ore generation and distribution system. This change will affect other features in the game, such as mining. Mining is one of the foremost activities in Minecraft, which is evident as the game itself has the word “Mine” in its name.

The new ore distribution system changes the height or depth at which every ore is generated in Minecraft 1.18. This means, for example, that Y level 11 is no longer the most profitable level for diamond ore. Additionally, the amount of ore blocks generated in a single ore chain has also been changed, meaning that players will see more iron in one iron ore chain or fewer diamonds in a diamond ore chain.

Minecraft 1.18: Top five things to mine

5) Copper

Copper ore can be easily found in Minecraft 1.18. The best level to mine copper ore is Y levels 47 and 48. However, it is common all throughout Y levels 112 to -16 and is extremely common in the Dripstone cave biome. Copper ore blobs can generate 2-5 raw copper, which can be smelted into copper ingots. Copper can be used for building.

4) Diamonds

The highly coveted Diamond ore generates deep underground and is quite rare. The best level for Diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 is Y level -58. This layer is quite profitable for a resource as valuable as Diamonds, as most of the ground will be covered by bedrock, which means that the player will run into less ores they can mine beneath their feet.

3) Lapis Lazuli

Lapis Lazuli is a semi-rare ore that generates underground and is rarely exposed. In Minecraft 1.18, Lapis Lazuli is most commonly found at Y levels 0 and -1, generating 0-10 ore blocks in blobs. In Minecraft 1.18, Lapis Lazuli ore will never be exposed to air from Y level -64 to 64.

2) Emerald

Emeralds are the primary currency of Minecraft. Emerald ore is most commonly found at Y level 256, which served as the old built limit for Minecraft. As players go lower than level 256, the amount of emeralds keeps decreasing, with a rare chance for them to be found underground.

1) Iron

Iron is quite abundant in Minecraft 1.18. This is due to the fact that it now has a chance to generate in the form of ore veins, which are now larger and can generate more frequently. Additionally, it can spawn in the form of blobs of 1-13 ore blocks each. The best level for Iron is level 15. However, Iron is quite common from levels 128 to 320 as well, with level 250 being the most profitable at this height.

Minecraft 1.18 is set to be one of the biggest and most ambitious updates ever released for the game. The aspects of Minecraft it changes have been in the game since it launched back in 2010. This will be a breath of fresh air for Minecraft veterans and new players alike.

