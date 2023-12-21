5 best things to do on Minecraft Universal Studios event server

Minecraft and Universal Studios are coming together to close out 2023 with a bit of fun, providing fans with the opportunity to visit Universal Studios Hollywood via a virtual live event. Starting in a faithful recreation of the Hollywood studio, players can take part in many different activities and minigames while venturing across several film sets. They can even meet some of their favorite characters.

Although there are plenty of activities worth taking part in when it comes to Minecraft's Universal Studios event, there are some that players may want to try out first.

Many of these activities can be enjoyed with friends, so there's no real reason not to give them a try before the event concludes on December 22, 2023, at 4:00 pm Pacific Standard Time.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 amazing minigames to enjoy in Minecraft's Universal Studios event

1) Shrek's Swamp Stomp

Swamp Stomp might be familiar to some Minecraft players (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft fans who like the minigame pastime of Spleef may find a somewhat similarly enjoyable option in Shrek's Swamp Stomp. Spawning into Shrek's beloved swamp, players are tasked with staying on top of the swampland as pools of water begin to develop underneath it.

The minigame is one of survival, with the final player being declared the winner. This is somewhat akin to Spleef, although the use of projectiles isn't exactly a focus. Certain power-ups can also appear in the swamp to help give players an edge.

2) Park Parkour

What's a Minecraft event without a little parkour? (Image via Mojang)

Scattered throughout the park in Minecraft's Universal Studios event are multiple parkour challenges, each with its own set difficulty level. These movement minigames can be found in every major segment of the park, giving players plenty of variation so they don't get tired of running the same course over and over again.

The courses will take players across the park's various studio lots, scaling buildings and hopping across rooftops as well as other obstacles. They will have to use their best parkour skills to overcome what lies ahead, but the process of doing so should be a great time.

3) Fishing Frenzy

Scoop up as many fish as possible in this Minecraft Universal Studios event minigame! (Image via Mojang)

The Universal Studios event allows fans to visit the miniaturized iteration of the Jaws attraction seen in the Hollywood Studio Tour. While they won't be going toe-to-toe with the movie's eponymous shark, they can take part in the Fishing Frenzy minigame. This activity requires players to compete against each other using a vacuum-like item to suck up as many fish as possible from the dock.

At the end of the time limit, the player who has accrued the most points/fish will be declared the winner. However, they have to be careful, as TNT barrels (similar to the explosive barrel used against the shark at the end of Jaws) will also appear during the minigame. If players scoop these up, they'll cause an explosion and lose some of their hard-earned points.

4) Director Says

Minecraft fans might recognize the likeness of the host of Director Says (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players may have grown up with Simon Says, and Director Says is a very similar minigame. Fans will be placed in a small arena and must follow the orders provided by the director (who looks an awful lot like Steven Spielberg) as quickly as possible. The demanding director won't take it easy on players, and he'll give them less time and room for error over time.

It might not be a particularly accurate reflection of working with a director on a Universal Studios movie, but it's still an intense and entertaining time when all's said and done.

5) Bank Heist

Bank Heist runs Minecraft fans through a gauntlet of objectives to make off with a trove of money (Image via Mojang)

A test of teamwork, skill, and speed, the Bank Heist minigame in the Universal Studios event sees players take on the role of thieves who must make off with several bags of money as quickly as they can. The heist map is broken down into multiple objectives, including finding a passcode, dodging security measures, and finally blowing open the vault and loading the loot into their van.

Each objective has a timer, and players who contribute will receive a ranking within their team. Fans will have to work together to beat the clock, but they should make off like bandits if everything goes well.