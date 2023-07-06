10 best maps for Minecraft Java and Bedrock

Minecraft's community of creators may be one of the most robust in all of gaming, and this is proven time and time again via many creative outlets. Some fans create animations, others delve into programming mods, and others construct entertaining maps to be enjoyed both solo and with friends. As a result, there are countless maps that can be played on both Java and Bedrock Edition.

Since so many new maps are being churned out on a regular basis, Minecraft players may have missed out on several excellent creations. There are simply too many to keep up with, and you can only progress through the catalog so quickly.

If Minecraft fans are hunting for an entertaining map on either Java or Bedrock, there are more than a few worth noting before you get deeper into the collection.

Ten Excellent Minecraft Maps for Java and Bedrock Edition

1) Assassin of Steve Series

As the name implies, this Minecraft map series sees its beloved mascot Steve killed by an unknown assailant. Players, either solo or in a group, are on the trail of the assassin, who travels through various dangerous locales. As you pursue, they are beset by custom and deadly mobs, terrain hazards, and more than a few puzzles as well.

In addition to the multi-part story, you can enjoy a scaling difficulty setting depending on the number of participants (up to four), as well as an XP shop to acquire gear to battle bosses and unwind the mystery.

2) Metroid Bounty Hunter

Samus Aran of the Metroid series is one of gaming's enduring icons, and players who want to enjoy a solo Minecraft adventure can step into her metal-clad shoes in this map. Fans will traverse an unknown planet in space consisting of seven levels, with various upgrades for Samus' arsenal in traditional Metroid fashion.

As you defeat enemies, they'll accrue credits, which allows you to collect suit upgrades, new beam weapons, as well as energy tanks to help them stay alive. The map itself only takes a few hours to complete in its entirety, but it's still a worthy venture, nonetheless.

3) Diamond Sword RPG Full Remaster

Diamond Sword RPG is well-known as one of the most in-depth Minecraft maps ever made, and Mick_5 decided to remaster the map not too long ago. Inspired by The Legend of Zelda series, up to two players will trek across a massive world with six huge dungeons to conquer.

Along the way on their 10-25 hour adventure, you will fight custom creatures, explore varied and lush locales, and ultimately collect the titular Diamond Sword. The weapon is necessary to defeat the wizard who is corrupting the land, and Minecraft players are the only ones remaining who can stop him.

4) The Hypercube

For Minecraft fans that love short, skill-based adventure maps, The Hypercube is an excellent pick. Combining puzzle-solving and parkour gameplay, this map provides a device allowing you to manipulate space in four dimensions to progress.

If that sounds a little crazy, it's actually quite simple, and there are even five tutorial stages explaining just how the concept is applied. Overall, The Hypercube contains seven official levels after the tutorial, and completing it shouldn't take much more than 20 minutes.

5) Payday: The Minecraft Heist

The Payday series is one of the most beloved co-op multiplayer shooter games in recent memory, allowing you to team up and commit bank heists and crazy missions like stealing bombs or even robbing the White House. This map provides a very close experience to the original Payday.

A group of up to four can team up and take on three playable heists and a bonus level. Even better, you can visit item shops, battle custom mobs, collect up to 23 achievements, and uncover a few secrets and in-game easter eggs. This map can be one of the most enjoyable co-op experiences you can find in a map.

6) The Mystery of Herobrine Series

Herobrine is Minecraft's enduring urban legend. The mysterious Steve-like creature has been so talked about that Mojang even alludes to it occasionally in their own patch notes. This six-part map series puts you on a collision course against Herobrine, who is dead-set on eliminating them.

Filled with new characters, bosses with attack patterns, and new armor/weapon sets, Minecraft players will have their hands full as they attempt to avoid Herobrine and find an end to the nightmare.

7) Escape the House

Escape maps are some of the most appreciated among members of the Minecraft community, and Escape The House is a map that is quite simple in its objective. You will have to overcome several obstacles to reach this end goal, including 12 different rooms with distinct puzzles.

Fortunately, you have three different difficulty levels to choose from depending on their preferences. Regardless of the setting, you will still have to keep your eyes peeled for any clues or aids in completing the house's various puzzles.

8) Soulbound

If Minecraft players prefer co-op gameplay but want to keep things small, Soulbound is a map for two players. The gothic aesthetic permeates much of the map's 12 distinct levels, which blend combat, puzzles, and cooperation to push through.

Additionally, there are some levels that provide snippets of story and even dialogue to fill you in on Soulbound's somewhat opaque narrative, giving small clues into the story's progression from beginning to end.

9) Mazescapist

Who doesn't love a good maze? Mazescapist is certainly a "complete the monument" map in a traditional Minecraft sense, but there are a few catches. Inspired by the Maze Runner series, you have to find all 16 wool blocks in the maze, but the structure itself shifts and alters its composition as you proceed.

Fortunately, fans won't be alone. The maze definitely contains dangers like new environments and mobs, but there are also helpful NPCs to lend assistance. Furthermore, you can find powerful new pieces of equipment to steel your resolve as you move through the ever-changing maze.

10) Super Voxel Party

A remarkably complex Minecraft map that will bring hours of enjoyment, Super Voxel Party is a new take on the board-based adventures of the Mario Party series. Up to four players can enjoy progressing through a chosen board to collect coins and stars, with the winner being decided by the final star count in Mario Party fashion.

That isn't all either, as the Super Voxel Party also implements items to move across the board and sabotage opponents, and a full slate of minigames at the end of each round.

Many of the boards are complete recreations of beloved Mario Party maps like Pirate Dream and Grand Canal, and one board even recreates The Legend of Zelda's realm of Hyrule.

