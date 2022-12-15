5 best tips for building castles in Minecraft (2022)

Building castles in Minecraft is one of the oldest and most time-honed traditions in the game. It's an activity that both newcomers and veterans enjoy, and there are always new things to learn when building a castle of your own.

Granted, there are numerous ways to build a castle based on a player's preferences. However, there are some basic tenets that are typically followed no matter how complex the build might be or what blocks it employs. While players have the freedom to create the castle of their dreams, it helps to pick up a few tips to avoid mistakes.

If you're building your next castle project in Minecraft, here are a few tips worth keeping in mind:

Minecraft tips to note when building a castle

1) Find the right building site

The right site for a castle can make or break its appeal (Image via Blockcraft)

Before a player starts setting down blocks for their castle, it's vital to find the right location. The area should ideally have ample space to facilitate the structure and any walls that may surround it. If players would like water access for a bridge or drawbridge, that should also be taken into account.

Planning a castle build is one of the most important aspects of its construction, as running out of room can lead to a somewhat disjointed or awkward-looking finish.

2) Lay your foundation carefully

The right foundation can make visualizing a castle build much easier (Image via mstrkrft/Minecraft Forum)

Much like the appropriate location, it's important to lay down an initial foundation for a castle build to minimize unexpected mistakes when forming rooms, chambers, and other locations. It's also advised to use different block types to mark distinct parts of the build, as these blocks can always be removed later if they don't fit the castle's final projections.

3) Work from the inside out

It's best for Minecraft builders to hold off on constructing walls until the inner keep is completed (Image via Gula_United/Planet Minecraft)

While it can be enticing to start a castle build with its towers and walls, this can lead to a lack of space within the confines of the walls. It is advised to construct interior buildings and amenities before closing them off by finishing the walls. This ensures players don't run out of space when constructing the inner keep and allows players to envision what's necessary before completing the rest of the build.

4) Employ block variety

You never know which blocks might help your castle stand out in the crowd (Image via Minecraft Fantasy Builds/YouTube)

Minecraft beginners generally practice building castles with a small number of blocks, but real decorative flair begins to show when a variety of blocks are implemented. In addition to adding different types of stone, it's worth trying out wood, wool, and several other block types to bring the best visual appearance out of the castle.

However, if players use flammable blocks like wool or wood, they'll need to be careful about placement to ensure an errant lightning strike doesn't set the building on fire.

5) Keep essentials close by

A crafting room does no good if it isn't conveniently placed (Image via u/AlwaysProfoundVoid/Reddit)

It's appealing to create a massive Minecraft castle, but a castle project should typically be functional. This is especially true for players in Survival/Hardcore Mode, where quick access to various crafting blocks can make a huge difference.

It's worth noting that crafting blocks and other necessary refinement blocks should be kept as close to the player's most-frequented areas as possible. After all, a crafting room isn't ideal if it takes too long to reach it.

