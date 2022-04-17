How to build a stone modern house in Minecraft (2022)

Players can use many different materials when constructing a house in Minecraft. Some players may prefer a more classic look for their homes when building a home, yet others may want to go with a more modern look.

Players can easily create a modern-looking house with the proper steps, no matter the material used. Stone can be an amazing-looking material in the right build.

How players can build a stone modern house in Minecraft (2022)

When deciding on a material that players can use to build a modern-looking house, they can make many different choices.

Stone is an excellent choice because of the smooth texture, which, when combined with supplementary materials such as wood and glass, can create a very stunning modern house. Players can build a modern stone build like the one in this video from Greg Builds on YouTube.

1) Pick the materials to be used

One of the most important things to do when building a house is choosing the materials used. When in Creative Mode, players can select the blocks they like the best as they can use as many as they wish.

However, in Survival Mode, players may have to compromise to pick blocks they can easily farm or access. Once the blocks have been chosen, it's time to build.

2) Lay the foundation

Players will want to build the foundation to see their house's footprint and get an idea of the build to come (Image via Greg Builds/YouTube)

Laying the foundation is a solid part of any build, whether in Minecraft or real life. It lets the player see how large the footprint of their house is and allows them to envision where they can go from there.

It's always wise to lay the foundation and any flooring a player wants on their ground floor first, as then players can plan rooms around that once they see how much room they have to work with.

2) Build the outside walls

Once the foundation has been set, it's time for players to build the walls (Image via Greg Builds/YouTube)

Once the player has the foundation all set and ready to go, it's time for the planning stage of the walls. Players can build exterior walls and must allow room for not only doors but also windows.

To complete the modern look, players will want to make sure they have an open concept design as well as plenty of windows that run from the floor to the ceiling.

3) Install the windows

Players will want to install the windows in this house build to give it that signature modern look (Image via Greg Builds/YouTube)

Once the walls of the first floor have been created, it's time for players to install the glass into the build. Players should use glass panes for construction, as they look much cleaner than glass blocks do.

In addition, players can decide to use either clear glass or any of the multitude of stained glass colors to complement their builds.

4) Start expanding the second floor

Players can start expanding the second floor and adding accents to the house to make it look more modern (Image via Greg Builds/YouTube)

Players will want to then begin on the second floor, expanding it out a bit from the main house. This will help give it that modern look in Minecraft.

Of course, players can use whatever materials they want for this, but it will look much better if players match the materials of the second floor to those of the first floor.

5) Add exterior decorations such as porches and accents

Players can add exterior accents in stone to compliment that house, as well as porches to extend the living space of the house (Image via Greg Builds/YouTube)

Players of Minecraft can add exterior porches and accents to expand the house's living space. Porches are great places for players to enjoy the great outdoors while still on their property.

However, players can use any block they wish to expand the porches. It looks best when using wood planks alongside a stone house.

6) Begin expanding the second floor

Players can then begin to work on the second floor, adding flooring and walls as needed (Image via Greg Builds/YouTube)

Once players of Minecraft are satisfied with the outside of their house, they can move on to the second floor. This will allow them to build a second level as they see fit.

They can use whatever materials they want, but it will be best to keep the materials in line with the rest of the house to match the design of the rest of it. Once the walls are built, it is time for players to install the glass.

7) Add accents and finishing touches to the second floor

Players can add finishing touches such as glass railings and even a chimney to the house (Image via Greg Builds/YouTube)

Once players of Minecraft have installed the glass on the second floor, it's time to add the accents and any additions they want to the second floor. Players can add glass panes as railings on the second floor.

They can even add a chimney if they wish, as long as they don't mind installing a fireplace on the first floor, which they can stock with a campfire for maximum effect.

8) Adding the roof

Once players of Minecraft have added all the finishing touches, it's time to add the roof (Image via Greg Builds/YouTube)

Once players of Minecraft have finalized the finishing touches and accents of the second floor, it's time to add the roof and finish off the build. Once players have added the roof, the house will be complete.

After that, it's up to players to decorate their new modern stone house however they see fit. Perhaps they could even invite their friends to have a housewarming party in their new house.

