Top 5 Minecraft house ideas for Rookies

Every new Minecraft player wants to build their first house. Players have been watching the grand builds from YouTube for over a decade now, and it's only natural that new players would want to build their own version.

New players, however, should first master the art of their first house. There are tons of different shapes, materials, and building styles that players can build their houses too. Here is a list of five relatively easy starter houses in Minecraft.

Best 5 Minecraft houses for rookies

#1 - The village classic

Classic Minecraft village house (Image via YouTube)

This first build is inspired by naturally generating villages spawning in Minecraft. The houses that villagers make in Minecraft are tiny, use easy-to-get materials like wood, wooden planks, and cobblestone. They're safe, practical, and likely only take one Minecraft day to make. A player can set up their house before nightfall, and these are great for new players who started in villages.

The basic design includes a square or rectangular cobblestone base. Oakwood pillar on each of the four corners. Leave in some spots for windows, and fill the rest of the walls up with oak wooden planks. Don't forget to leave a spot for a door and craft one before nighttime so no zombies can get in.

Players can replace wooden planks with terracotta for an extra pop to their build. Players should also consider small decks and fences like in the image above.

#2 - L Shaped

Minecraft L-shaped house (Image via planetminecraft)

The L-shaped house build is very similar to the classic village house build, and these types of beginner houses can even be found in villages occasionally. The L-shaped build looks exactly as it sounds, and contains some of the same materials as the classic village house.

Players who want the L-shaped house should make a base in the shape of an L. They can do this by building two connected rectangles. The rectangles should each be anywhere from four to ten blocks wide.

Players should use cobblestone for the base, oak wood for the pillars, and oak wooden planks for the inside. Players should make sure to leave space for windows and a door. The door is best placed in the L corner of the house, as shown in the image above.

#3 - House inside a fence

Fenced in Minecraft house (Image via Pinterest)

Players who have a bit more time and resources may want to consider a fenced-in house. The house itself is similar to that of the classic village house or the L-shaped house. What's great about this build is that it's fenced in from mobs.

Players can create a wood heavy fence like in the image above or use wood planks and sticks to craft a regular fence around their house. Players should also put up fence gates at the entrances. This will make it much easier to leave and enter and will be the best protection against mobs at night. Players should be sure to place torches all around their fence so mobs don't spawn within the fence and cause extra damage to the build.

#4 - Raised house

If the player wants a super safe house, then a house on stilts in the perfect build. This stops mobs from entering the house and looks quite cool too.

The build includes a classic village house on a raised platform, and even adds farms and farm animals to the build. Players can either use stairs or a ladder to get to their house.

For players living on the ocean, they can even place their raised house in the shallow water and create a boat and fishing dock below the house. This is even more protection from mobs and allows the player to fish for food at all times right below their house. Players trying this option should make sure to properly illuminate their builds, otherwise, mobs may spawn under the house.

#5 - Basement build

Cobblestone build (Image via planetminecraft)

Players who care less about looks, and more about practicality may consider an underground build. These underground houses prioritize mining and availability over the looks of wood on the outside.

Players will usually build a small cobblestone structure on the surface of Minecraft and include either a ladder or a staircase that leads into their underground base. These underground bases allow for easy access to ores and other resources only found underground.

As long as the player keeps the underground base illuminated and remembers to put doors and fences around their mines, the player will be very safe from any hostile mobs.

This build is great for those players who aren't near a lot of wood or just prefer to mine instead of spend time in the above world. These underground houses can start on day one of Minecraft and will keep players safe from Minecraft mobs and monsters each time they play in their world.

