5 best tips for decorating interiors in a Minecraft base

It's one thing to build a Minecraft base, but decorating it is another task in itself. While decorating an interior is ultimately up to the player, there are certain things one must keep in mind in order to enact their vision of the ideal home.

There is a growing community around interior decoration in Minecraft. Many players specialize in using tricks and hacks to create intriguing interiors for bases and homes of any sort.

While there are countless tips to improve a player's interior, there are some that don't require much effort and can bring together an interior aesthetic.

Below, players can find some of the most accessible and impactful tricks to utilize.

Use patterns in flooring and other great tips for Minecraft players looking to improve their base

1) Utilize block and material variety

Block variety ensures an interior doesn't become too stale (Image via Mojang)

Simply creating a room comprised of one Minecraft block type isn't visually appealing to anybody, including visitors. However, with just a few additional material types added, players can create some visually impressive rooms and interiors.

Players can try mixing different wood types and variations while also utilizing stone or brick blocks. Even simple combinations such as wooden planks and stripped wood can make a huge difference to an interior's appeal.

2) Bookshelves and barrels galore

Bookshelves and barrels make for excellent space fillers (Image via Funminecraftbuilds/Blogspot)

Though bookshelves are a natural fit in a library, Minecraft players can use them in many more ways. The same can be said for barrels, which can be much more visually appealing than a standard chest block.

Players can use bookshelves and barrel blocks to fill in empty spaces in the interiors of their homes. They can even make some interesting storage nooks and shelf spaces by combining barrels and bookcases.

Players can throw in some trapdoors and create very compelling shelving to round out any interior.

3) Use patterns in flooring

A glazed terracotta pattern placed on a floor design (Image via Minecraftfurniture.net)

While Minecraft players may be tempted to construct their floors out of a single block type, using simple patterns can improve their appearance substantially.

Regardless of the pattern (stripes, checkerboard, etc.), using different block types with various colors can make for a much more appealing floor.

Glazed terracotta blocks are a huge asset in this regard. They possess artistic patterns and can serve not only as a nice carpet but also as an entire floor scheme if players use them wisely.

4) Keep vertical space in mind

A player base utilizing a high ceiling concept (Image via Mojang)

There are various ways to create geometric dimensions in a room, including adding depth and corners to walls and building hoardings. However, players should also utilize vertical space, and this is typically achieved with a high ceiling.

Adding a sizable ceiling gives a room a sense of scope and provides additional room not only for wall hangings but also for large lighting fixtures. Players can try it out in a room such as a library or an armory to give an extra feeling of gravitas to the environment.

5) Greenery makes a huge difference

Plants can make or break a room's aesthetic (Image via Ashtin/Minecraft Amino)

Placing a variety of blocks and materials goes a long way in a base, but it can lead to things feeling too artificial.

To spruce up a base's room and bring some life into it, players should consider placing plants inside a given room. These can be placed in different ways (via pots or even grown naturally in small indoor gardens).

Leaf blocks also make for very compelling options, as they can stand in for modern topiaries exceptionally well, especially in more contemporary homes and bases.

