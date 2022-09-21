Top 5 simple build hacks for Minecraft beginners in 2022

One of the main activities that Minecraft players can indulge in the game is building. Since the game's vast world offers players all kinds of blocks and items, they can build almost anything they want, whether a small base hut or a massive castle. As they build structures in the game, they will gradually learn how to use blocks and other non-mob entities in fascinating and unique ways.

Many blocks in the game have their primary use, but players have come up with various ways to use some of them. Though some building hacks can be hard to achieve, most are simple and can significantly enhance the base or structure.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are innumerable build hacks that beginners can learn as they play more and more.

5 beginner-friendly build hacks in Minecraft (2022)

5) Using stairs for roof

Stairs can also act as a gradual roof in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players who build their first hut in the game will most likely use entire blocks to create a gradual slope roof. However, if they want a smoother roof, they can also use stair blocks. Millions of players have used this as a roof option since it creates a much smoother slope than full blocks.

Players can use different materials to create stairs, like wood, cobblestone, stone bricks, etc.

4) Street lamps with fences

Street lamps are one of the simplest forms of decorative lighting in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players try to build spawn-proof areas around their base, they usually place loads of torches. The light prevents different hostile mobs from spawning. However, torches are quite dull to look at and are esthetically unpleasant.

Hence, players can create a simple street lamp with the help of fences and lanterns. Three or four fences can be placed on top of each other, followed by another fence horizontal to whichever direction a player wants the lamp to hang. Finally, a lantern can be hung from the horizontal fence, creating a street lamp.

3) Lavish Bed

Players can decorate the bed itself in Minecraft (Image via minecraftdesigns.com)

Beds are one of the main blocks players interact with within a base. It allows players to sleep and skip the nighttime when all the hostile mobs spawn on the surface of the Overworld. Since the bed is one of the most used things, players can decorate it quite often.

Over the years, players have come up with clever ways to decorate beds by surrounding them with trapdoors or placing banners a few blocks underneath them to create cushions on them as well.

2) Kitchen

A kitchen can actually be used by players in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Although players mainly smelt and eat food items on the go, they can also create a beautiful kitchen in their base to imitate a real-life house. Not only that, players can even use this space to cook and manage other food-related items.

One of the main blocks in this room can be a smoker, a special furnace that can cook food items much faster. Moreover, players can place chests as shelves to keep raw food items and coal.

1) Window decoration

Bases can have beautiful windows to enhance the overall structure in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players make bigger and better bases, they will also build windows in them to look outside and create a better-looking exterior. Hence, decorating windows is a simple build hack that can do wonders for a build.

Players can create ledges and even balconies right outside some windows. Moreover, players can also place grass blocks outside windows with different flowers growing on them.

