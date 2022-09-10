5 beautiful Minecraft builds ideas using lanterns

Minecraft boasts many different light sources, most of which are in the form of blocks. While many mobs and items emit light in the game, only a few can be used as decorative elements in builds that focus on creativity. One of these blocks is the lantern.

Lanterns are one of the many light sources in Minecraft. While blocks like torches and candles are feasible in terms of architecture alone, the former is somewhat basic in nature and the latter has less mobility, in comparison to the highly adored lantern blocks. Lanterns can be placed or hung almost anywhere, making them a great choice for builds like lampposts and other similar structures.

Minecraft: 5 basic but beautiful builds involving lanterns

5) Steampunk lantern build

This particular megabuild from Redditor u/SkylineSawyer uses quite a few different light sources. However, as seen above, its main inspiration is the basic design of a lantern. The build was showcased on Reddit with a 10-second timelapse video, revealing how the large structure was built.

First comes the base with three circles and then some shroomlight around it. After that, the player built many layers of walls around the structure and designed each end of the lantern using a circular arrangement of copper blocks. Inside, the player placed several lanterns along with other well-known light sources like glowstone, shroomlight, and more.

4) Floating Lanterns

Although this build is rather straightforward, it still manages to capture players' attention with its beautiful design involving bright lanterns and dark clouds. The Redditor who built this structure expressed that it was heavily inspired by the popular animated movie, Tangled.

It has hundreds of lanterns floating in the sky while wrapped in small pockets of clouds. The build is showcased in the form of a 29-second video, and seems to show some modded version of the lanterns. This is evident as lanterns do not have the ability to transform into floating variants in default or “vanilla” Minecraft.

3) Lanterns and Sea pickles

This simple yet unique lantern design in Minecraft makes good use of wooden blocks like trapdoors, fences, and signs, among others. The base design features a fence block with a medium-sized lamp pole that has two lanterns hanging with support from trapdoors at the very top. The bottom is supported by what looks like three pumpkins with sea pickles on them.

What makes this build even brighter than usual is the presence of sea pickles. These small blocks grow underwater, and, when grouped together in sets of four, are known to reach light levels of 15, the highest in the game. The base of the fence pole is supported by what seems like a piece of the endstone wall block.

2) Lantern starter house

This extravagant Minecraft house, just like the first build on this list, was also inspired by the design of a lantern. The house, termed a “survival house” by its builder, hangs over the face of a cliff, and has plant-like entities growing all over it, such as ferns, grass, and more.

Furthermore, the player even built in a hook to show off the lantern that is securely “hooked up” to a structure on the cliff face. Most of the build was constructed using polished deepslate, much like the exterior. However, a large chunk of the interiors, like the floors and ceiling, was made using birch planks.

1) Lanterns and bushes

This Minecraft build starts off by using a stone brick and stone wall as support for the fence post, which, in turn, is used to support the entire structure like the third entry on this list. A platform made of stone bricks and stairs is the next portion of this build.

Once the stairs are complete, players can hang the chains that they are going to use to attach lanterns on the lamppost. However, only two of the four chains are present in the build, while the other two are the ones holding the chains for the lights.

