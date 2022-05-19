10 best Minecraft underwater builds in 2022

There are many different places where players can build their houses in Minecraft, and there are common areas that come to mind immediately, such as above ground, maybe high up in a tree, or even underground. However, some players have made some very impressive bases that exist in a fully out-of-the-way location, completely underwater in Minecraft.

There are a few merits to building a base deep underwater. For starters, it's quite impressive to see a base that is completely submerged. However, it cuts back on mobs who could find players. It also makes it harder for players to find a base inside a Survival world. But like everything in Minecraft, building one can take some great skill and dedication to make it work.

Top 10 Minecraft underwater builds this year

Building underwater in Minecraft will not be the easiest endeavor that players can undertake in the game. One of the biggest reasons for this is the lack of oxygen. Unless players have some access to water breathing, it will be a real pain to keep coming back up to the surface for air and add a lot of time to the build. Still, actually completing a build can be a very impressive feat.

Here are the 10 best underwater builds in Minecraft for 2022.

10) Underwater Mountain House

Making a base on the side of a mountain is already an impressive feat. However, making one that's inside of a mountain underwater? Even better.

This special build by YouTuber Random Steve Guy showcases what can be done to make a functional mountainside base work, even when the mountain happens to be all the way under the ocean. Players can add their own special finishing touches as well.

9) Ultimate Underwater Base

Sometimes players just want to have the ultimate underwater base. That may be easier said than done. However, YouTuber Minecraft Today showcases a build that not only looks great but has multiple rooms and storage areas.

This is easily one of the best bases for players to have around in a Survival world if they are going for that fully underwater aesthetic.

8) Underwater House

If an underwater base seems too fancy, players can tone it down a bit with an underwater house. Though it isn't as big as the underwater base, it still allows players to add multiple rooms and tweak the base to their liking.

Looking like something out of Subnautica, this house by YouTuber IrieGenie is sure to please any ocean dweller in the game.

7) Simple Underwater Base

Simple can be one of the best things players can do to make their world a bit easier to manage. After all, not all bases ought to be complicated to be effective.

This build by YouTuber Folli highlights that big things can come in small packages, and that is evident from the maximum use of space. However, it still is an expandable base, and players can change it to their heart's content.

6) Round Underwater Base

If a square base isn't cutting it anymore, players can make this simple yet elegant circular underwater base designed by YouTuber Goldrobin. With enough room to store all of the players' treasures, it's great for any Survival world. In addition, the 360-degree viewing window can create some truly marvelous views for players inside of this base.

5) Secret Underwater Base

One of the best things about building underwater is that players will generally be left alone. To make it even more secluded, creating a secretive underwater base can really help players remain isolated.

This build showcased by YouTuber Diplex Mantis Gaming showcases a top secret build that will make players feel secure.

4) Modern Underwater House

Building a modern house is already an amazing feat in Minecraft, and building one that's completely underwater is a whole different story.

This one by YouTuber Zaypixel showcases that a build can be modern, practical, and even underwater. Players can add what they like to the rooms and maintain the amazing modern aesthetics of the build.

3) Twin Underwater Bases

Survival Mode can be more fun with a friend since the world of Minecraft is massive, and it can get lonely sometimes. Luckily, this base by YouTuber SheepGG is the perfect underwater build for players and their friends.

Featuring two separate underwater areas that are uniform in shape and size, players and their best friends can have some great times in their special base.

2) Clear View Underwater

Sometimes having a splendid view is more practical than having great protection. This rings true in Minecraft as well as in real life. However, YouTuber Random Steve Guy makes sure anyone who wants to build this underwater base can do so as easily as possible. Though the build creates some fantastic views, players must be cautious not to misclick and break the glass in this build.

1) Ocean Pyramid

A little bit different from an ocean monument, this underground pyramid showcases what players can do underwater with enough time and resources.

YouTuber Spudetti was able to create this Ocean Pyramid underground base that not only gives players a lot of room and protection for their Survival world but also looks absolutely amazing.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu