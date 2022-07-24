5 best interior wall designs for your base in Minecraft 1.19 update

When players jump into the new Minecraft 1.19 update, some will start their journey for the first time and create a base. Every player needs to have a safe place where they can rest, store items, eat food, and overall protect themselves from the world's external dangers. Though new players will have a basic area just for essentials, they can incorporate certain wall designs when they create a proper base.

Building is an integral part of the game. Players can construct some stunning structures with unique blocks with an infinite number of blocks the game offers. With the addition of mangrove wood, mud, and sculk blocks, the variety of blocks that can be used for walls increases even further. Although these are basic wall designs, they will add more personality to a build.

5) Redstone lamp and note block wall

Redstone lamp and note block wall (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Even though redstone lamps and note blocks are generally used to light up an area and play music notes, their texture is fascinating enough to be used as a wall. Both can be placed, leaving alternative block spaces for the other one. This way, a beautiful grid can be made from these blocks.

Players can go even further and add another layer of daylight sensor blocks placed on the exterior of the wall adjacent to redstone lamps. This will keep the lamps illuminated, and no torches or other light sources will be needed for the room.

4) Prismarine wall

Prismarine wall (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Prismarine is one of the most beautiful building blocks in the game. Players have used the block in almost all kinds of builds. Hence, the combination of dark prismarine and prismarine bricks is perfect for building interior walls. It gives a colder hue to the entire base and will complement the warmish tones of any wooden block used.

The only downside is that these blocks are not easy to obtain since players must get them from the dangerous ocean monument.

3) Crimson stem and Mangrove trapdoor wall

Crimson stem and mangrove trapdoor wall (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

This is a fascinating combination of Crimson stem and Mangrove wood trapdoors. Since the Crimson stem has a moving texture of red veins, it is already a great building block for walls.

Additionally, players can craft a new type of trapdoor with the new Mangrove tree in the 1.19 update with a hole in the middle. When the trapdoor is placed in front of the crimson stem, it creates a beautiful parallax effect with a moving block texture visible from the hole.

2) Sculk catalyst and regular sculk wall

Sculk catalyst and regular sculk wall (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The new sculk blocks generate in the Deep Dark Biome. These are some of the most dangerous blocks to obtain and use since any noise near a sculk shrieker summons the Warden. However, the sculk catalyst and regular sculk can be used together for a great wall design.

The top half texture of the catalyst block is identical to that of regular sculk blocks. Hence, players can first place a catalyst block followed by a regular sculk block on top to create a new kind of moving wallpaper. Regular sculk blocks have teal-colored dots that have a breathing effect.

1) Waterlogged leaf block wall

Waterlogged mangrove leaf wall (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Waterlogging finally came to leaf blocks. Players can now place water inside leaf blocks without it flowing out. The waterlogged leaf blocks look beautiful and are excellent for interior wall design with green leaves and blue water. Players can even place new mangrove roots in certain places to further enhance the wall.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. These are basic wall designs that every type of player can build.

