5 best tips for managing Minecraft servers

There are so many ways to host a Minecraft server in 2022. This has led to a huge influx of player-friendly servers for multiplayer fun. However, new administrators may be a little lost as to how they should operate their server.

The short answer is that running a Minecraft server is entirely up to the administrator. However, there are certain things to keep in mind to make the job a little easier.

Depending on the size of a server, it can be tricky to keep things running smoothly, so admins will want to use all of the tools available to them to their benefit.

Slow expansion and 4 other things to remember when running your own Minecraft server

1) Keep an eye on your resources

Hardware resources are crucial for server operation (Image via Mojang)

When hosting a Minecraft server professionally or just from your own hardware, keeping an eye on your resources is vital. Specifically, the amount of RAM allocated to the server will dictate just how well it performs and how many players it can sustain before running into performance impacts.

Most professional hosting services provide multiple plans that offer certain amounts of RAM. However, players hosting on their own devices will want to ensure that they have plenty of RAM allocated for the server.

One to two gigabytes is fine for a small server of less than 10 players, but four gigabytes is the bare minimum for a server larger than that.

2) You don't have to administrate alone

A player being converted into an operator (Image via Mojang)

The higher a Minecraft server's player count, the more difficult it is to manage specific issues. However, admins don't have to bear the burden of server operation on their own.

By transitioning willing players into operators, they'll be able to help out fellow players and use tools that are usually restricted to standard server users.

It's important to promote people you trust with the operation of the server. The last thing admins need are operators who abuse their expanded capabilities and cause additional problems.

3) Expand slowly

A server's minigame area (Image via Minecraft Amino)

While it can be enticing to expand your Minecraft server into multiple worlds and game types quickly, admins should exercise caution. Adding too many worlds and game modes will cause stress to the server's RAM resources. Your fellow admins and operators may also be spread too thin to moderate them.

If you add these worlds and games incrementally, you run a much lower risk of over-burdening the server and the people dedicated to keeping it running. Building a great server can't be done overnight, and there's plenty of trial and error involved to ensure a pleasant game experience for your player base.

4) Plugins are your friend

MCMMO is a very popular RPG plugin for servers (Image via NoobForce)

Admins who wish to customize their Minecraft server have a huge array of plugins to utilize. Even better, they can be implemented easily through the use of frontends like Bukkit and Spigot.

Plugins range from being capable of adding content to the game, improving performance, and reducing latency to implementing quality of life changes. Whatever an admin might be looking for, there's likely a plugin to help them accomplish their goals. Take a quick search on the community's various plugin sites and see what you can find.

5) Take inspiration from successful servers

Hypixel is one of the world's most successful multiplayer servers (Image via Hypixel.net)

There are countless successful servers in the Minecraft community, and they didn't get that way by accident. Many of the best servers incorporated aspects that they observed from other servers.

With that in mind, admins should see what successful servers do well and do their best to match that appeal to what their players desire most. There's always more to do as an admin, and it never hurts to take a page from the books of some of the most popular servers in the world.

