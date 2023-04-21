5 best tips for protecting your Minecraft base on servers (2023)

On a regular Minecraft server, every player has the ability to destroy blocks and travel as far as they want. Hence, griefing is a popular phenomenon that occurs on many servers. Certain players find other people's bases and destroy them for fun. Unfortunately, there is not a proper, tried-and-tested method to protect a base from being griefed. However, a few tricks can help to some extent.

Some tips offered in this article are quite straightforward, while others are related to actions that might take a lot of time, such as setting up traps. Though every one of the following methods can be tackled by skilled griefers, players should be able to trick several of them and protect their builds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 ways to protect Minecraft bases on servers

1) Build the base in a secluded and area

The base can be built in a secluded and secret place so that no other player could find it in a Minecraft server (Image via Reddit/u/zautor)

On almost all multiplayer servers, one of the best ways to protect a base against griefers is to make sure it is completely secluded and hidden from plain sight. Since many gamers load chunks simultaneously, they can head in a completely new direction and travel thousands of blocks to find a location discreet enough to make the base. Moreover, they can add certain features to it, which could make that even harder to find.

Though this might sound like a pretty generic method, even the top Anarchy server players build their bases millions of blocks away from the spawn point and hide them brilliantly.

2) Have alternate accounts to hide your actual base

Create several alt accounts and play on them instead of the main account that has the spawn point in the base in Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

Older, more experienced gamers who frequently play on Anarchy servers use their alternate accounts to roam around and socialize with other players. This is because they want to protect the location of their actual base from potential griefers.

On the alternate accounts, one can set up normal settlements wherever they want while protecting their real base. When there is less activity on the server, they can come back to their official account.

3) Set traps

Players can set traps in and around the base to protect it from encroachers in a Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

Some traps are effective in stopping griefers and encroachers from entering your base. One of the best ways to set them up is to place them where players will least expect them. Hence, it should not be used right near the entrance or near a storage system. These traps cannot be as simple as mob ones since players would immediately figure them out.

4) Build the base with strong blocks

Obsidian blocks are one of the best to protect a base from TNT explosions in Minecraft servers (Image via Mojang)

Though most strong blocks are not the prettiest in the game, they are necessary if players are planning to protect their base from griefer attacks. Almost all such gamers on a server will have loads of TNT to blow bases up and ruin everything. Hence, the best way to build them is by using obsidian blocks since these items are blast-resistant and take a lot of time to mine. Therefore, most structures on Anarchy servers are made up of obsidian, crying obsidian, etc.

5) Hide Elder Guardians around the base

Elder Guardians can slow down players from breaking blocks and finding the underground base in Minecraft servers (Image via Mojang)

Not every server will have notorious griefers with stacks of TNT. Some light-hearted servers can also have players who just want to find other people's bases and steal things. In this case, you can create an underground base and surround it with hidden elder guardians. These mobs will slow foes' mining speed, preventing them from destroying your builds.

Poll : 0 votes