5 best traps to prank friends in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft, unlike many games of this day and age, excels at both the singleplayer and multiplayer aspects of its expansive in-game world. Singleplayer is often enjoyed by players wanting to attempt a speedrun to set a record or simply because they want to play in isolation.

Multiplayer, on the other hand, is a great way to play and beat the game while exploring the game’s procedurally generated map. More players can lead to more fun, resources, faster building projects, and protection.

This article will focus on a specific part of the “fun” aspect that comes with Minecraft’s multiplayer. Specifically, the article will delve into some traps players can set to prank their friends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft 1.19: 5 trap-based pranks that players can play on their friends

5) Where’s the ground?

These pranks are quite straightforward and aim to kill other players in unique and comedic ways. The easiest tricks include luring players towards a favorable location and destroying the ground.

An example of this can be seen in Dream’s “Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters FINALE REMATCH” video, where Dream digs a giant cavity into a desert biome that leads straight into a deep ravine. He then places signs on the topmost layer, covering the hole. Finally, he covers the hole with sand.

When Sapnap and GeorgeNotFound charged towards him, Dream destroyed one sign, destroying all the signs in the traps holding up the sand blocks. This led to the death of his two hunters.

4) Redstone/sculk sensors/automation

Automation in Minecraft can step up a prankster’s game to heights hitherto undreamt of. While the traps mentioned in the other entries on this list are quite effective, they’re usually activated manually. Automation helps players trigger traps from a distance, providing them with better cover.

The addition of sculk sensors in Minecraft 1.19 makes automated traps a more viable way to go. The best example of this is a TNT trap placed within the radius of a sculk sensor.

When the player walks around the sensors and triggers them, that in turn will activate the TNT stored around it, thereby setting it off and effectively launching the player into the air and killing them.

3) 1x1 traps

A 1x1 space where the prankster can push their victim (Image via Minecraft)

The primary aim of 1x1 traps is to trap a player inside a confined space to incapacitate them and make them vulnerable to a follow-up attack. This follow-up attack is often lethal. Players who set up the entrapment can get the victim into the 1x1 hole using methods and traps similar to the ones used in the first entry on this list.

Once the victim has fallen into the trap, players can further thwart their attempts to escape by using armor stands. This is because armor stands prevent players from performing any action or maneuver while standing inside. Once this is complete, the victim may be damaged or killed by dropping items like anvils or dripstone on top of them.

2) Entity cramming

One of the funniest yet most complex ways to deal damage to or take a player out is by crushing them. It uses a game mechanic that isn’t quite well known: entity cramming. Entity cramming is exactly as suffocating as it sounds. It takes place when a player is dropped inside a space where several versions of the same entity exist.

A great example of entity cramming is the trap Dream made for George in his “Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters FINALE” video. He dug a hole and placed 24 minecarts in the same place. When George dropped into the hole, he suffered massive damage and died shortly after.

1) Magma block trap

The magma block and the chest full of diamonds (Image via Minecraft)

This simple yet unique prank uses magma blocks to deal damage and eventually kill a player. Building it is quite easy. The prank is about luring the target towards a house with a chest full of diamonds or any other valuable item.

After the prankster lures their friend into the house, the target will notice that they start taking damage as soon as they step inside the house. This is because the floor of the house is made using magma blocks that are concealed with carpets.

